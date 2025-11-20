Online sports betting comes to Missouri on Monday, December 1 2025, opening up a realm of possibilities for bettors in the Show Me state. Missouri will become the 39th state to legalise sports betting following the passing of Amendment 2 in November 2024.

In preparation for the launch of legalized Missouri sports betting, eight licensed operators are expected to introduce apps, some of which are now available to download and join as part of the pre-registration period.

Customers can download Missouri sports betting apps and create their accounts to take advantage of the different pre-registration sportsbook promos, but no wagers can be placed until December 1.

In today’s mobile-first world, there is no simpler way to enjoy sports betting than by using apps. According to an August 2025 study from the Pew Research Center, 10 per cent of all adults have made online sports bets in the past year, up 4 per cent from 2022.

These app reviews have been carried out by The Independent’s team of gambling experts, weighing up the pros and cons of each sports betting app to give you the clearest picture. A total of nine different operators have received temporary licenses from the Missouri Gaming Commission, with eight sportsbooks expected to provide mobile apps for their customers.

If you are planning to download any Missouri sports betting app, it’s important to remember that gambling should only be enjoyed in a responsible manner.

Missouri Sports Betting Apps Launch Summary

Launch Status Launch Date Pre-Registration Licensed Apps Legal Betting Age Regulator Not yet live Dec. 1, 2025 Nov. 17, 2025 8 confirmed operators 21+ Missouri Gaming Commission

What Sports Betting Apps Are Legal in Missouri?

Of the nine sportsbooks awarded temporary licenses by the Missouri Gaming Commission, eight currently have downloadable sports betting apps. Both DraftKings and CircaSports have received untethered licenses, meaning they are independent of any casinos in Missouri.

Certain sportsbooks with tethered licenses have also signed partnerships with sports franchises in Missouri. Bet365 are partnered with MLB outfit St. Louis Cardinals, whilst rival franchise Kansas City Royals have a deal with Underdog Sports.

Underdog also have a link to NHL side St. Louis Blues, whilst NFL franchise Kansas City Chiefs are partnered with BetMGM. MLS team St. Louis City SC are tied to FanDuel, whilst Fanatics and Caesars sportsbooks do not currently have any partnerships with Missouri sports franchises.

Licensed Missouri Sports Betting Apps:

DraftKings - Untethered license (independent of casinos)

Circa Sports - Untethered license (independent of casinos)

Bet365 - Partnership with St. Louis Cardinals

BetMGM - Partnership with Century Casinos / Kansas City Chiefs partnership

Caesars Sportsbook - Partnership with Harrah's Missouri locations

Fanatics Sportsbook - Partnership with Boyd Gaming (Ameristar properties)

FanDuel - Partnership with St. Louis City SC

Underdog Sports - Partnerships with Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Blues

Although no bets can be placed with Missouri sports betting apps until Monday December 1, deposits and accounts can be created from Monday November 17 onwards. All apps will require users to be aged 21 and above, and be physically located in Missouri, which will be checked by geo-location verification.

Best Missouri Sports Betting Apps for December 2025 Launch

Ahead of the launch of sports betting in Missouri, the best online sportsbooks have unveiled various promos and offers for new customers. Getting the most bang for your buck is one consideration, but it shouldn’t take preference over the long-term benefits of a quality sportsbook app. We have ranked the following Missouri sports betting apps based on their best features, expected bonuses, and what makes them stand out.

Top Missouri Sports Betting Apps

Rank Betting App Best For Expected Bonus Key Strength 1 DraftKings Parlays & SGPs Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets Feature-rich app, Dynasty Rewards 2 FanDuel Same Game Parlays Get up to $400 in Bonus Bets Best user experience, fast payouts 3 Bet365 Live Betting Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets Industry-leading live betting 4 BetMGM Rewards Program Up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Wager Loses MGM Rewards integration 5 Caesars Sportsbook Odds Boosts Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Caesars Rewards, daily boosts 6 Fanatics Sportsbook FanCash Rewards Get up to $3,000 in FanCash Up to 10% cashback on all bets 7 Underdog Sports Prop Betting TBD at Launch Daily fantasy crossover appeal 8 Circa Sports Sharp Bettors TBD at Launch Vegas-style pricing, reduced juice

Best Missouri Betting Apps Ranked & Reviewed

When reviewing Missouri sports betting apps, we have considered the user experience, reputation, security, usability, and value each sportsbook provides. For example, we look at how easy it is to search the different markets in order to place the bet we want to wager.

As sports betting is not yet live in Missouri, we have used the out-of-state versions of our recommended sportsbook apps. That means we are judging these Missouri sports betting apps on their expected features.

#1: DraftKings Missouri

Rating: ★★★★★

Expected Welcome Bonus: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

Missouri Betting App Ratings: iOS 4.8, Android 4.6

Best For: Parlay betting and experienced bettors

Awarded one of two untethered Missouri licenses, DraftKings will launch in the Show Me State offering an excellent all-around package, featuring competitive odds across professional and college sports, an excellent rewards program and one of the highest-rated sports betting apps.

Originally founded in 2012 to provide fantasy sports services, DraftKings has expanded into one of the top sportsbooks in the country and has the app to match.

Users have praised the DraftKings apps for being easy to use, largely reliable and containing all the features you’d find on the desktop version of the sportsbook. Missourians can find out for themselves now by downloading the app and pre-registering for the bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets with the DraftKings Missouri promo.

Aside from an easy-to-use app, DraftKings have an established ‘Dynasty Rewards’ program for loyal customers, with various tiers of benefits.

Parlay and same game parlay (SGP) promotions are expected to be regular features on DraftKings, who also offer a quick parlay builder that is perfectly suited to its sports betting app.

DraftKings Missouri is expected to have one of the deepest markets for a majority of professional sports, with unique markets such as combined player props and alternative line props making the app a must-download in our opinion.

Pros Cons ✓ Extensive parlay and SGP features ✗ Dynasty Rewards less valuable than some programs ✓ Competitive odds across major sports ✗ Fewer live streams than some competitors ✓ Quick Parlay builder saves time ✗ App can feel cluttered for beginners ✓ Industry-leading mobile app experience

#2: FanDuel Missouri

Rating: ★★★★★

Expected Welcome Bonus: Bet $5, Get $400 in Bonus Bets

Missouri Betting App Ratings: iOS 4.9, Android 4.7

Best For: Same game parlays and beginners

In other states, FanDuel has forged a reputation for having one of the best mobile app experiences, especially in the eyes of casual bettors, and they are likely to challenge for that crown in Missouri.

As an official betting partner for MLS outfit St. Louis City SC, bettors can anticipate promos focused on MLS matches, alongside what tends to be strong coverage of all the professional and college teams in the state.

The parlay hub showcases trending bets and other popular SGPs, offering inspiration for wagers of your own. Competitive odds are also reflected on the app’s SGP builder, which is easy to use, even for beginners.

You can also keep closer tabs on your bets, with a healthy offering of live streams in the app for multiple events. Another key feature is the quick turnaround for withdrawals, further strengthening the user experience with the FanDuel app.

However, the ease of use associated with the FanDuel app does come at a cost, with the entire experience slightly stripped back and lacking at times.

There is currently no loyalty rewards program for customers, for example. The offering on sports outside of the US is quite limited, with a lack of choice also reflected in fewer niche betting markets.

However, the good definitely outweighs the bad with this behemoth of sports betting apps and bettors who sign up before December 1 can get up to $400 in bonus bets with the enhanced Fanduel Missouri promo.

Pros Cons ✓ Best-in-class user interface ✗ No loyalty rewards program ✓ Lightning-fast withdrawal processing ✗ Limited international sports coverage ✓ Industry-leading SGP builder ✗ Fewer niche betting markets ✓ Clean, intuitive app design

#3: Bet365 Missouri

Rating: ★★★★★

Expected Welcome Bonus: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets

Missouri Betting App Ratings: iOS 4.8, Android 4.5

Best For: Live betting enthusiasts

Bet365 is one of the biggest betting brands on the planet, thanks in part to its reliable, intuitive and feature-packed sports betting app.

The Bet365 app in Missouri is expected to have one of the most extensive live streaming libraries offered by sportsbooks, allowing bettors to see how their bets play out on screen. Live markets will be another key feature of the Bet365 app for Missouri bettors, with detailed stats, both pre-game and live, allowing customers to make informed bets.

Two drawbacks of Bet365 are the absence of a rewards program and lack of promos, although they do make up for the latter issue with an early payout promo on NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL and soccer, and a 100 per cent parlay payout boost.

As expected due to their global status, there is a huge selection of sports markets from all over the world, but they are keen to establish themselves in Missouri, partnering with the St. Louis Cardinals and establishing the Bet365 Bridge at Busch Stadium.

If you love the thrill of placing bets as the action happens, Bet365 will be the sports betting app for you in Missouri.

Pros Cons ✓ Best-in-class live betting experience ✓ No loyalty program ✓ Early payout promotions across major sports ✓ Fewer ongoing promotions than rivals ✓ Fastest payout processing in the industry ✓ Limited US market coverage compared to competitors ✓ Excellent live streaming selection

#4: BetMGM Missouri

Rating: ★★★★★

Expected Welcome Bonus: Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets if your first bet loses

Missouri Betting App Ratings: iOS (4.8), Android (4.1)

Best For: Rewards program enthusiasts

One of seven operators with a tethered license, MGM Sports already has a strong presence in Missouri. Agreeing a partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs, the most popular sports franchise in the state, certainly helps, but pre-existing Century Casinos in Missouri makes MGM a recognisable brand.

MGM Sports are tapping into that, with its loyalty program providing rewards that can be used in MGM hotels and casinos nationwide. In fact, their rewards program will arguably be the strongest selling point of the app when sports betting starts in Missouri on Monday, December 1.

On top of the rewards, there is a generous BetMGM Missouri bonus code of up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first stake loses, while app users will find a range of daily odds boosts available on a variety of sports.

With deep betting markets across a variety of sports, the MGM Sports app will have broad appeal to Missouri gamblers, although its odds can sometimes be less competitive than those found on rival apps.

Other notable features of the MGM Sports betting app include live streaming of games. Their partnership with the Chiefs will likely feature heavily in their boosts and promotions, especially if the Missouri franchise makes another deep run in the playoffs.

Pros Cons ✓ Best-in-class loyalty program with real-world rewards ✗ Odds less competitive than some rival books ✓ Daily odds boosts and regular promotions ✗ Customer support options could improve ✓ Generous welcome bonus ✓ Fast payout processing (1-3 business days)

#5: Caesars Sportsbook Missouri

Rating: ★★★★☆

Expected Welcome Bonus: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets

Missouri Betting App Ratings: iOS 4.7, Android 4.6

Best For: Odds boosts and high rollers

As the official live streaming partner of the NFL, Caesars is the only Missouri betting app where you can watch and bet on the NFL. Missourians can expect the Caesars sports betting app to be heavily skewed towards the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs during the season with regular odds boosts and promos.

If the NFL is the best sports feature of the app, then its biggest practical strength is its cash-out feature, giving customers a lot of control over their wagers.

A large selection of payment options is also appreciated, with certain banking methods offering instant payouts on withdrawals.

Bettors will also be able to use the app to track their progress in the Caesars Rewards program, which offers a range of benefits, including bonus bets, odds boosts, show tickets, and hotel stays.

The app isn’t perfect. It can be slow to load at times, while the live betting options can feel quite limited compared to rival sportsbooks. The Caesars Missouri promo for new customers is also smaller than some other betting apps.

Pros Cons ✓ Wide range of daily odds boosts ✗ App can be slow to load and prone to freezing ✓ Seasonal promotions on major sports ✗Limited live betting options vs rivals ✓ Excellent cash-out feature ✓ Large selection of payment methods

#6: Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri

Rating: ★★★★☆

Expected Welcome Bonus: Deposit $50, get up to $3,000 in FanCash

Missouri Betting App Ratings: iOS 4.8, Android 4.7

Best For: Cashback rewards and merchandise enthusiasts

The Fanatics sportsbook is mobile-only and given there’s plenty to like about it, Fanatics may end up climbing our rankings of Missouri sports betting apps after the state launch.

The clean, modern user interface allows bettors to easily find odds and place bets, as well as view their FanCash rewards.

FanCash is earned on every wager, win or lose, with up to 10 per cent of your original stake added to your account. FanCash can then be converted to bonus funds.

FanCash rewards can be used to purchase merchandise of Missouri franchises such as the Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals, or exchanged for bonus bets and other sportsbook promos.

There are also free-to-play games which pay out FanCash rewards, offering customers more chances to secure bonus funds or merchandise discounts.

Fanatics, who will have retail locations at Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City and Ameristar Casino Resort St. Charles, also have one of the largest welcome offers among Missouri sportsbooks with the pre-registration Fanatics promo code giving new customers up to $3,000 in FanCash.

Pros Cons ✓ Earn FanCash on every wager regardless of outcome ✗ No desktop version available ✓ Large welcome bonus ✗ Smaller range of ongoing promotions ✓ Unique merchandise rewards integration ✗Still building comprehensive feature set ✓ Free-to-play games for bonus FanCash

#7: Underdog Sports Missouri

Rating: ★★★★☆

Expected Welcome Bonus: TBD at launch

Missouri Betting App Ratings: iOS 4.8, Android 4.7

Best For: Props and daily fantasy crossover

Another DFS provider that has ventured into the world of sportsbooks, Underdog Sports will likely appeal to daily fantasy sports players looking to get into sports betting in Missouri. The betting experience is much more streamlined and simplified compared to competitors, with a heavy focus on props.

Underdog is a mobile-first sportsbook, offering a simplified betting experience focused on pick'em-style wagers and player props, rather than traditional markets. This makes it ideal for bettors who prefer individual performance bets over extensive market variety.

Underdog has a partnership with two Missouri-based franchises. MLB outfit Kansas City Royals have Underdog as an official sports betting partner, and so do NHL franchise St. Louis Blues. As such, expect to see baseball and hockey-focused promotions centered on partnered franchises during their respective seasons.

Other features offered by the app include live contests, parlay builders, and promo offers.

Pros Cons ✓ Strong focus on player props ✗ Smaller market coverage than major competitors ✓ DFS integration appeals to fantasy players ✗ Limited traditional betting markets ✓ Missouri team partnerships ✗ Newer to traditional sportsbook space ✓ Simplified betting approach

#8: Circa Sports Missouri

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Expected Welcome Bonus: TBD at launch

Missouri Betting App Ratings: iOS 3.5, Android 3.1

Best For: Sharp bettors seeking Vegas-style odds

Circa Sports has offered a sportsbook in Las Vegas since 2019, but is still relatively unknown on the nationwide sports betting scene, and it was a surprise when the Missouri Gaming Commission awarded them one of two untethered licenses.

So what can Missourians expect? Circa are known for offering the sharpest lines on game and futures markers. Users of the Circa app will anticipate better odds in comparison to competing sportsbooks. However, rival operators will likely offer wider markets on various sports.

Live betting will also be offered to Missouri bettors. Whilst there is currently no welcome bonus promised to bettors, Circa Sports are known for its ‘Survivor Contests’ and betting competitions, offering customers different ways to play.

However, of all the Missouri betting apps we’ve reviewed, this is the only one that scores below 4 on both iOS and Android, with users complaining of poor functionality and a lack of markets.

This is a Missouri betting app for those seeking the sharpest lines and don’t mind a product that’s rough around the edges.

Pros Cons ✓ Reduced juice provides better value ✗ Less beginner-friendly than mainstream apps ✓ Strong futures and competition offerings ✗ Fewer casual betting features ✓ Appeal to sharp, experienced bettors ✗ Limited promotional offers ✓ Vegas sportsbook credibility

When Can I Download Missouri Sports Betting Apps?

Sports betting becomes legal in Missouri from Monday, December 1, but sports betting apps can be downloaded before that date.

Various sportsbooks began offering pre-registration from Monday, November 17, allowing bettors to download apps, create accounts, and sign up for promo offers, but they will not be able to place bets until December 1.

All apps will require geo-location verification to confirm bettors are physically in Missouri, whilst ID will be required to verify that customers are above the age of 21.

Originally, it was hoped that bettors in Missouri would be able to participate in March Madness in 2025, but Secretary of State Denny Hoskins rejected emergency rules to ensure the proper regulation of sports betting in Missouri.

Instead, both online and retail sportsbooks will launch on December 1. Bettors who decide to download betting apps ahead of that date will benefit from being able to verify their identity ahead of the launch and potentially claim some exclusive Missouri sportsbook promos.

What Makes a Great Missouri Sports Betting App

Of course, one size does not fit all, so bettors should think about what they prioritise when looking for a suitable app.

User Interface & Navigation

Betting should be a fun experience, so customers will be turned away if it’s a chore to place bets on an app. As such, intuitive design is an important factor. Users should be able to quickly navigate to the markets they wish to place bets on. Bettors should check reviews to see if other users have had issues with crashes, freezes, or slow loading times.

Betting Markets & Odds Competitiveness

The best sports betting apps offer diverse bet types with competitive odds across multiple markets. While some apps like Underdog specialize in props, most bettors want variety and value. Compare odds between sportsbooks and look for reduced juice and lower commission to maximize long-term profitability.

Banking Speed & Payment Options

Quick deposits, flexible minimums, reasonable payout limits, and multiple payment options matter. Slow processing means missed bets, while limited banking methods create unnecessary hassles for both casual and serious bettors.

Welcome Bonuses & Promotions

Welcome bonuses grab attention, but don't let flashy sign-up offers distract you from other considerations. Different promos suit different betting styles, and a sportsbook with a smaller welcome bonus might offer better long-term value through rewards programs and ongoing promotions. Check what's available for loyal customers, not just new ones, and prioritize offers with clear terms and reasonable wagering requirements.

Live Betting & Streaming

Live streaming elevates the betting experience by letting you bet and watch. Availability varies by sportsbook with some offering extensive catalogs, while others have limited streaming options or none at all. Live streaming pairs perfectly with live betting, allowing you to place wagers as the action unfolds.

Combined with cash-out options and real-time odds updates, the best apps offer a comprehensive live betting experience.

Customer Support

Quality customer support matters when issues arise. Look for Missouri betting apps offering 24/7 customer support, multiple contact methods (live chat, email, phone), and fast response times. The best operators also provide comprehensive FAQ sections that solve common problems without needing to contact support.

How to Choose the Best Missouri Sports Betting App for You

There are many aspects to consider when choosing the best Missouri sports betting app ahead of the Gateway to the West going live on December 1.

Beginner vs. Experienced Bettor

First, consider whether you are a novice or an experienced bettor. Beginners may appreciate FanDuel’s clean interface, while casual sports fans might enjoy Fanatics’ FanCash rewards that can be redeemed for merchandise from their favourite Missouri sports team.

For fans of live betting, Bet365’s live service is hard to beat, while the sharpest customers might be swayed by Circa’s market-beating odds.

Primary Sports Interests

The Kansas City Chiefs are the biggest franchise in Missouri having dominated the NFL for the best part of seven years. It is no surprise that their popularity will be reflected by sportsbooks when online sports betting starts in Missouri on December 1. Caesars has strong links to the NFL, whilst BetMGM Sports is the official sports betting partner of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The MLB is represented by two teams in Missouri, with the St. Louis Cardinals partnered with Bet365 and the Kansas City Royals linked to Underdog. Expect both platforms to offer multiple tie-ins and promotions over the course of the baseball season. Underdog is also the partner for NHL franchise St. Louis Blues.

Banking Preferences

Depositing and withdrawing funds from your sportsbook account will be a common occurrence, so when choosing which app you will use, keep in mind banking options and payment speeds. Bet365 provide some of the fastest payouts at under 24 hours. Caesars and BetMGM currently offer the most payment options for both deposits and withdrawals. DraftKings, Fanatics, FanDuel, and BetMGM all offer Play+ card integration, which could be a deciding factor for Play+ card users.

Bonus vs. Long-Term Value

There’s a wide range of Missouri sportsbook bonuses available already, and whichever sports betting app a bettor goes for, they should receive something in return.

Welcome bonuses can be eye-catching, but there could be more value to be found in the long term with loyalty programs or cashback schemes. For example, Fanatics’ FanCash not only provides bonus bet funds, but can also be used to purchase merchandise. Other promotions tied to casinos, such as BetMGM and Caesars, can be used on physical entertainment.

If you are likely to be a frequent bettor, a sportsbook that rewards consistent playing could be more beneficial than an app that offers a huge initial bonus.

How to Get Started with Missouri Sports Betting Apps

Before You Download

Sports betting is not yet legal in Missouri, but bettors will be able to place wagers from Monday, December 1 2025, onwards.

To legally bet on sports in Missouri from December 1 you must be over the age of 21 and be physically in Missouri.

It is important to have a valid government-issued ID to hand, such as a driver’s license or passport, as well as your chosen payment method.

Once you have decided which app best aligns with your betting preferences, head to the appropriate app store for your device.

Download & Registration Process

Download your app of choice from Apple App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). Click "Sign Up" or "Register". Enter personal information (name, date of birth, address, SSN for tax purposes). Create a username and a secure password. Thoroughly check terms and conditions before accepting them. Verify your age with ID upload or document photos. Confirm your email address and phone number.

Identity Verification

In order to verify your age, sports betting apps will request government-issued ID, such as a passport or driver’s license. You will have to take clear photos of both the front and back of the ID with your phone. Verification is typically approved within minutes, but it can take up to a few hours. Additional verification of your address may also be required, usually in the form of a utility bill or bank statement.

First Deposit & Claiming Bonuses

Once you have created your account and sports betting has become legal in Missouri, you will be able to place wagers from Monday, December 1 onwards. Before placing a bet, you must ensure that you have enough funds in your account. Navigate to the banking or cashier section, and then select your preferred deposit method.

Enter the amount of the deposit, bearing in mind any minimum requirements for bonuses. If required, you may need to apply a promo code as part of the welcome offer. Now, you can confirm your deposit.

Depending on the terms of your welcome offer, you may already be eligible to receive the bonus funds. However, your bonus funds might be tied to placing a qualifying bet. Bonus funds are typically credited automatically after a qualifying bet has been settled.

Set Up Responsible Gambling Tools

Gambling should be a fun activity. If you find yourself struggling to stay in control of your gambling, there are multiple responsible gambling tools available sports betting apps. You can set deposit limits, either on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis, as well as limiting the amount of time you spend on the app with time limits or reality checks.

Session reminders can also be set, while it is important to familiarize yourself with self-exclusion options, just in case. You should regularly review your account activity to remain fully aware of how much and how often you are betting.

Missouri Sports Betting Apps Legal Requirements

Legal Betting Age

You must be 21 or older to use sports betting apps in Missouri, with this requirement enforced by ID verification during the registration process on apps. This straight age verification allows sportsbooks to ensure compliance, as underage betting is illegal and strictly prohibited in Missouri.

Geolocation and Residency Requirements

Bettors must be physically located within state borders at all times to place bets from December 1 onwards. Mobile apps will use geolocation technology to verify your location via GPS and WiFi, but it should be pointed out there can be issues if you are close to borders with other states. You will not be able to place bets from neighbouring states, even if online sports betting is also legal there. You do not have to be a resident of Missouri to bet while in the state.

Tax Implications

Bettors will have to pay federal taxes on wins of $5,000 or more (24 per cent withholding). There are no taxes on withdrawals at sportsbook level, and all gambling winnings will count as taxable income for federal purposes. As such, once sports betting becomes legal in Missouri from December 1, Missouri residents must report gambling winnings on state tax returns. We recommend keeping records of betting activity for tax purposes.

Betting Responsibly with Missouri Sports Betting Apps

Sports betting should always be seen as a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. It’s important to set limits, stay in control, and stop when the fun stops.

Remember to never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and take regular breaks to keep a healthy balance. Gambling is not a way to make money, and should never be treated as such.

All licensed US sportsbooks and Missouri sports betting apps will offer a full range of responsible gambling tools to make sure customers have complete control of their betting.

These include tools such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion options, and all of these will be easily accessible within your account settings.

It’s important not to get carried away by all the Missouri sportsbook offers once online betting becomes available.

If you ever feel your gambling is becoming difficult to manage, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org for free, confidential support.

In addition, the Missouri Dept. of Mental Health and the state’s Gaming Commission can also provide assistance if gambling becomes a problem:

Missouri Sports Betting Apps vs. Desktop Betting

Although sports betting apps are the most popular way to bet online, bettors can use desktop versions of sportsbooks. Those using the mobile app have the advantage of being able to bet from anywhere in Missouri, be it in the stadium, put with friends, or while watching sport on the couch.

A lot of operators also focus their designs on mobile betting, producing a better user experience. However, a larger screen on a desktop can make it easier to research and analyze multiple markets at once.

Most Missouri bettors will primarily use mobile apps for convenience, but having access to both platforms provides flexibility. Most operators offer seamless experiences across all devices with synchronized accounts.

FAQs: Missouri Sports Betting Apps

Q When will Missouri sports betting apps be available? Pre-registration for Missouri sports betting apps began on November 17. Bettors can download apps, create accounts, and deposit funds during this period, but actual wagering won't be permitted until the official launch date of December 1, 2025. All licensed operators are expected to launch simultaneously. Q What sports betting apps are legal in Missouri? Licensed Missouri sports betting apps include DraftKings, FanDuel, Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Fanatics Sportsbook, theScore Bet, Underdog Sports, and Circa Sports. All have received temporary licenses from the Missouri Gaming Commission and will be legal to use starting December 1, 2025. Q Can I use multiple betting apps in Missouri? Yes, Missouri bettors can and should use multiple sports betting apps. This allows you to collect multiple welcome bonuses, get the best odds on a particular event, and access different promotions from various operators. Many experienced bettors maintain accounts with several operators. Q Are Missouri sports betting apps safe and secure? Yes, all licensed Missouri sports betting apps are safe and secure. Apps use state-of-the-art encryption to protect sensitive financial information and personal data. The Missouri Gaming Commission regulates all operators to ensure fair gaming practices and consumer protection. Only download apps from official app stores (Apple App Store, Google Play Store) and the operators' official websites. Q Do I need to be a Missouri resident to use sports betting apps? No, you don't need to be a Missouri resident. However, you must be physically located within Missouri state borders when registering and placing bets, and you must be 21 years or older. Visitors to Missouri can use sports betting apps as long as they meet these requirements.

Q How do I claim welcome bonuses on Missouri betting apps? During pre-registration, download your chosen app, create an account, and make your first deposit. Most welcome bonuses require a qualifying bet and will credit bonus bets automatically once the qualifying wager is settled. Read the full terms and conditions for each specific offer as requirements vary by operator. Q What payment methods work on Missouri sports betting apps? Missouri sports betting apps accept multiple payment methods, including PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, debit/credit cards, online banking, Play+ prepaid cards, PayNearMe, and Trustly. Payment options vary slightly by operator. Most deposits are instant, while withdrawals typically process within 1-3 business days depending on the method selected. Q Can I bet on the Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals with Missouri betting apps? Yes, you can bet on all Missouri professional and college sports teams including the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Blues, St. Louis City SC, and Sporting Kansas City. Q What happens if I'm near the Missouri border when using betting apps? Sports betting apps use geo-location technology to verify you're within Missouri state boundaries. If you're near the border with Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, or Kentucky, you may experience geolocation issues. Ensure you're clearly within Missouri to avoid bet placement rejections. The technology is sophisticated but can struggle with border areas. Q How do app ratings compare between Missouri betting apps? While Missouri-specific app ratings won't be available until after launch, current app store ratings from other states show: DraftKings (iOS: 4.8, Android: 4.6), FanDuel (iOS: 4.8, Android: 4.5), BetMGM (iOS: 4.7, Android: 4.4), and Bet365 (iOS: 4.7, Android: 4.3) as the highest-rated sports betting apps. Missouri ratings should mirror these scores.

Best Missouri Sports Betting Apps: Final Recommendations

Beginners should consider FanDuel for the overall user experience, or Fanatics for simple and consistent rewards. Experienced bettors will be impressed by DraftKings’ features, although live betting fans will prefer Bet365.

Those enticed by rewards should opt for BetMGM or Caesars, with both offering entertainment and hotel perks. Missourians who love the Kansas City Chiefs will be catered for by DraftKings, official betting partner BetMGM, and FanDuel, whilst St. Louis Cardinals fans will be covered by official sponsors Bet365, Underdog, and Caesars.

Prepare for Missouri's sports betting launch by researching apps now, and bookmark this page for updates as December 1 approaches.