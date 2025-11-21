Ahead of the launch of sports betting on December 1, licensed online sportsbooks are offering Missouri residents the chance to claim pre-launch offers.

Amendment 2 passed in November 2024, giving the green for legal sports betting in the Show-Me State, the 39th state to make the practice legal in the USA.

Monday 1 December 2025 was announced as the official launch date for sports betting, when Missouri residents can legally place bets and use sportsbook promos from brands that are permitted to operate in the region.

Many of the outstanding sportsbook brands have been granted licenses to operate in Missouri. As a result, new customers will have access to Missouri sportsbook promos as well as other perks once betting becomes legal on December 1.

Offers are open to bettors in Missouri who are aged 21 or over. Pre-launch offers became available for users on November 17, giving new customers the chance to start signing up to sportsbooks and earn bonuses that will be credited into their online accounts once sports betting is live in Missouri next month.

Missouri sign up bonuses include bet and get offers, moneyback specials and more for existing customers.

We’ve taken a look at the best sportsbook promos available for pre-live registration, ensuring Missouri residents are getting the best deals on the market ahead of the launch of sports betting.

Best Missouri Sportsbook Promos

Missouri Sportsbook Missouri Sportsbook Promo Missouri Promo Code DraftKings Missouri Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets N/A BetMGM Missouri $1.5k Moneyback as Bonus Bets INDEPENBET Caesars Missouri Bet $5, Get $150 + 5x 100% profit boosts INDYMO FanDuel Missouri Bet $5, Get $400 N/A Bet365 Missouri Bet €10, Get $365 N/A Fanatics Missouri Deposit $50, Get Up To $3,000 In FanCash No Sweat Bets N/A

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets

DraftKings Missouri Sportsbook is offering a welcome bonus of $300 to new customers betting just $5 on any market with odds of at least -500.

The DraftKings sign-up bonus is open to Missouri residents over the age of 21, who simply have to download the DraftKings app during the pre-live registration once active from November 17.

Bettors must then place a $5 deposit before wagering $5 on any sport with odds of -500 once sports betting goes live on December 1.

open image in gallery Draftkings have plenty of ongoing promos for existing customers once the welcome offer phase is over ( Draftkings )

After the qualifying bet is settled, win or lose, customers will receive $300 in bonus bets within 24 hours. There is no DraftKings Missouri promo code required, and bonus bets are active for seven days once credited.

Founded in 2012 and initially offering fantasy sports services, DraftKings entered the online sportsbook space after the widened legalization of sports betting in 2018.

Previously partnered with both the NHL and MLB, NBA legend Michael Jordan has invested in the company. It is widely regarded as one of the best online sportsbooks for the quality of its product.

BetMGM: $1.5k Moneyback as Bonus Bets

BetMGM Missouri Sportsbook can expect to claim an eye-watering promo, with the online sportsbook providing money back in bonus bets up to an amount of $1,500.

The BetMGM Missouri promo mirrors what was on offer in other states, with new customers able to bet up to $1.5k on any market, and if your wager loses, you will receive the same amount in bonus bets.

In other states, the welcome offer has required a BetMGM promo code, and Missouri bettors can use our exclusive BetMGM bonus code INDEPENBET when signing up and registering.

open image in gallery Use the BetMGM bonus code INDEPENBET when signing up on or after November 17 ( BetMGM )

The sign up offer requires a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the bonus. Bettors have seven days to use the bonus funds.

BetMGM has quite a presence in sports already, sponsoring tournaments and teams around the world, including NBA, NHL and NFL franchises.

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $150 + 5x 100% Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook is giving new Missouri users an impressive two-part welcome package ahead of the state’s December betting launch.

Anyone who opens a new account between November 17 and November 30 and deposits just $5 can unlock five 100% Profit Boost tokens, each usable on wagers up to $25.

Just be sure to use the Caesars promo code INDYMO when prompted to be sure of claiming this sportsbook offer.

These boosts activate once wagering goes live on December 1 and remain valid for 30 days, a nice perk for bettors looking to maximize early value.

open image in gallery Missouri-based bettors will soon be able to access Caesars’ sportsbook promos ( Caesars )

Caesars also adds a second incentive - win your first real-money bet of $5 or more, and you’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets, paid as six $25 tokens.

It’s a strong offer, but bettors should note the key requirements. Your first wager must be at least $5, cannot use a Profit Boost, and must be placed within 30 days of registration.

With two layers of rewards and low barriers to entry, Caesars Sportsbook is positioning itself as one of Missouri’s most attractive early sign-up options.

FanDuel: Bet $5, Get $400 Bonus Bets

FanDuel is giving Missouri sports fans one of the most valuable pre-launch bonuses, offering $400 in bonus bets to new users who register before November 30.

Anyone who signs up early will instantly receive $100 in bonus bets, simply for creating an account between November 17 and November 30. No deposit or FanDuel promo code is required.

Once mobile wagering officially goes live on December 1, bettors can unlock the remaining $300 in bonus bets by depositing at least $10 and placing a $5 real-money wager.

open image in gallery The FanDuel site is neatly laid out and easy to navigate ( FanDuel )

No minimum odds apply, and the bonus is awarded regardless of whether that first bet wins or loses.

This two-stage promotion gives Missouri residents a genuine head start heading into a packed December sports calendar, from NFL action and college football rivalry games to early-season NBA and NHL matchups.

With its highly-rated app, strong odds and excellent live betting features, FanDuel is poised to be one of Missouri’s top sportsbook options from day one.

Bet365: Bet $10 Get $365

Bet365 is bringing one of the most attractive low-stakes, high-value welcome offers to Missouri with its Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets promotion.

New users who register in the Show-Me state can unlock a massive $365 bonus by depositing just $10 and placing a total of $10 in qualifying wagers within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Once your qualifying bets settle, Bet365 will releases the full $365 in Bonus Bets, typically within an hour, giving new players a substantial bankroll to explore the platform.

open image in gallery Bet365 customers can expect to find regular sportsbook promos across major sports ( Bet365 )

Bonus Bets are flexible, can be used across a wide range of markets, and return winnings (minus stake) directly to your withdrawable balance.

Bet365 is known for its clean interface, elite in-play betting, and consistently competitive odds, making this offer a standout for both newcomers and seasoned bettors.

With $365 in Bonus Bets available from only a $10 commitment, it’s one of Missouri’s strongest sportsbook pre-launch promotions. Registration is now open, but remember you can’t bet until Deceber 1.

With NFL, college hoops and the NHL all underway in early December, Missouri bettors will have no shortage of ways to put their Bet365 bonus bets to use.

Fanatics: Deposit $50, Get Up To $3,000 in FanCash No Sweat Bets

FanDuel is rolling out one of Missouri’s most generous pre-registration bonuses ahead of the state’s December 1 sports betting launch.

New users who sign up between November 17 and November 30 and deposit $50 will unlock 15 straight days of No Sweat Bets, each worth up to $200 in FanCash.

That’s a potential total return of $3,000 in FanCash, an unusually high ceiling for any new-state sportsbook promotion.

open image in gallery Missouri bettors can expect to have access to all Fanatics’ promotions from Dec 1 ( Fanatics )

Starting December 1, eligible customers will receive one No Sweat Bet each day for 15 days. Simply place a real-money wager of $1+ on any market with odds of -500 or longer.

If the bet loses, FanDuel refunds the stake in FanCash, issued within 72 hours. FanCash can then be used on future bets across the sportsbook.

For Missouri bettors eager for prolonged value, this FanDuel promotion delivers one of the most sustained and rewarding launch-week offers available.

How We Rate Missouri Sportsbook Promos

Value: With so many Missouri sportsbook promos available, we prioritize offers that deliver strong value for minimal upfront cost. The best sign-up bonuses provide generous rewards for low deposits or small qualifying bets.

Usability: A great promo means little if the platform is hard to use. We assess how easy it is to navigate the sportsbook, place bets, deposit funds and access features like live streaming across both desktop and Missouri betting apps.

Security: Protecting personal and financial information is essential. All recommended sportsbooks must use top-tier security measures, including SSL encryption and two-factor authentication.

Terms & Clarity: We examine how clearly each sportsbook outlines its terms and conditions. Transparent rules on deposits, withdrawals and bonus use are key to a positive experience.

Restrictions: Some welcome offers come with limiting conditions, such as minimum odds requirements (e.g. -500 or longer) or restricted bet types. We identify and filter out overly restrictive promos to highlight the best options for first-time bettors.

Overall Experience: Beyond the welcome bonus, we evaluate the full product: same-game parlays, live streaming, rewards programmes and other features that enhance long-term value for Missouri bettors.

Types of Missouri Sportsbook Sign Up Promos Explained

No Sweat First Bets / Second Chance Bets - Known by a few different names, these promos offer customers money back as bonus bets if their qualifying bet loses. Bettors can take advantage of this to place a larger qualifying bet, safe in the knowledge that they will receive their funds back as bonus bets if their wager loses. Deposit Match Bonuses - Sportsbooks may offer first-time bettors a deposit match. Essentially, the sportsbook will match money deposited into an account in bonus bets, doubling a bettor’s balance - up to a certain limit, of course. Currently no sportsbooks in Missouri are offering this type of sign-up promo. Bet & Get Offers - The most common Missouri sportsbook promo. First-time customers simply place a qualifying bet to receive bonus bets, often not dependent on the outcome of their initial wager. For example, Fanatics offer up to $300 in bonus bets if a first-time bettor places an initial qualifying wager of $30.

What Teams To Bet On In Missouri

Missouri is currently a hotbed for successful sports teams, with the state home to franchises from three of the four most popular American sports.

The Kansas City Chiefs have enjoyed a successful run in the NFL over the last six years, reaching five Super Bowls and winning three Lombardi Trophies.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is consistently in the conversation for MVP, a popular betting market, whilst tight end Travis Kelce’s status as Taylor Swift’s future husband leads sportsbooks to offer odds on Swifty-related prop bets.

The Chiefs are currently enduring a down year in the NFL in the 2025 season, suffering a potential Super Bowl hangover from their defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

For the first time since 2015, the Chiefs are now outsiders in the AFC West, lengthening their NFL odds to return to the Super Bowl for the fourth season in a row. Once sports betting goes live, there could be intriguing odds for Andy Reid’s men to make a charge as you can never count out a team with Mahomes at quarterback, even in a down year.

open image in gallery Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes ( Associated Press )

In the MLB, the St Louis Cardinals are the second-most successful franchise in league history, with 11 World Series wins.

State rivals Kansas City Royals have also claimed baseball’s highest honor, winning the World Series in 1985 and 2015.

NHL franchise St Louis Blues became the most recent Missouri-based team to claim their sport’s biggest prize, lifting the Stanley Cup at the fourth attempt in 2019.

The Blues have recently become the official betting partner of DraftKings in the Show-Me State, which offers Blues fans the chance to enjoy unique perks with one of the standout sports betting operators in the US.

Soccer is still growing in the States but Missouri has been an early adopter of the beautiful game, with two MLS franchises - St Louis City SC and Sporting Kansas City, who technically are based in neighbouring Kansas.

Founding members of the MLS, Sporting Kansas City lifted the MLS Cup in 2013, whilst St Louis City only joined the league in 2023.

Away from professional sports, the Missouri Tigers are a prominent team in college football, formerly competing in the Big 12 before joining the South Eastern Championship.

Missouri Sportsbook Promos: Top Tips

Compare Offers

Missouri sportsbooks will roll out a wide range of promo deals in early December, and no two offers are exactly the same. A bonus that ranks highly overall may not suit your style of betting.

Experienced bettors with a larger bankroll might get more value from second-chance bets, while casual users may prefer simpler offers like FanDuel’s ‘Bet $5, Get $300’ in bonus bets.

Be Strategic

Second-chance bets can tempt you into wagering on long shots, but there’s no need to take unnecessary risks. Many operators allow qualifying bets at fairly short odds - for example, -500 at DraftKings.

Placing your first wager on a selection you genuinely believe in can be a more efficient way to trigger the bonus.

Check the Terms

Always confirm that your wager meets the sportsbook’s requirements. Some markets may be excluded entirely, and shifting odds can cause a bet to fall outside the eligible range at the last moment.

Before placing your qualifying wager, double-check the minimum stake, minimum odds and any market restrictions stated in the operator’s T&Cs.

Missouri Promo Code

Check that your chosen Missouri sportsbook promo needs a bonus code or promo code to unlock. Caesars Sportsbook and BetMGM are among the offers that require a promo code upon pre-live registration to secure their respective bonuses. Keep an eye out for other offers too.

Watch the Expiry Window

Promo rules vary widely between sportsbooks. Bonus bets may have an expiry period of anywhere from 72 hours to seven days, and some offers must be claimed within a specific timeframe after creating your account.

In some cases, bonus funds may take up to 72 hours to appear in your balance, so track when they’re awarded to ensure you have enough time to use them.

How to Claim a Missouri Sportsbook Promo

Step-by-step guide:

Choose your sportsbook and promo: Pick a licensed Missouri sportsbook and the welcome offer you want to claim. Sign up and enter promo code if necessary: Create your account and enter a promo code if required. This step is essential to activate the correct offer. Complete registration (including SSN): Finish the identity-verification process, including providing your Social Security number, as required for secure, legal wagering. Deposit and place your qualifying bet: Make a qualifying deposit using an eligible payment method. Then place your first wager, but just be sure to review the terms, minimum odds, and any excluded markets before confirming your bet. Receive your bonus bets: After your qualifying wager settles, bonus bets or credits will be added to your account according to the promo terms. Some sportsbooks award them regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses. Use your bonus bets on time: Bonus bets may take up to 72 hours to appear. Once issued, they typically expire within seven days, so be sure to use them before the deadline.

Responsible Gambling

Gambling is another way to enjoy watching sports, but only when it is done so in a responsible manner.

The Missouri Gaming Commission has safeguards in place to help with problem gambling.

There is a problem gambling list which allows people to voluntarily exclude themselves from creating accounts with online betting companies, whilst the state offers 24/7 assistance via their 1-888-BETS-OFF phoneline.

There are also national resources, such as the National Council on Problem Gambling, www.ncpgambling.org , which provides a phoneline (1-800-GAMBLER) and text service (800GAM).

Missouri Sportsbook Promos: The Independent’s Verdict

With online sports betting about to launch in Missouri, residents have a rare chance to secure generous pre-registration bonuses and opening-day offers from the state’s top sportsbooks.

Each operator provides something different, from low-stakes bet-and-get promos to high-value second-chance wagers, so the best choice depends on your budget, betting style and preferred sports.

As always, read the terms carefully, compare promo structures, and make sure your qualifying bets meet the requirements before placing them.

With strong security standards, competitive odds and a wave of impressive Missouri sportsbook promos, bettors can look forward to a safe, rewarding start when wagering goes live on December 1.

Missouri Sportsbook Promos FAQs

Q When does sports betting go live in Missouri? Following the passing of Amendment 2 in November 2024, sport betting will be legal in Missouri on Monday, December 1, 12am CT. Temporary licenses have already been issued for nine Missouri sportsbooks, allowing customers to gamble from December 1. Q Can you claim Missouri sportsbook promos? If you are above the age of 21 and a legal resident of Missouri, you can register to claim Missouri sportsbook promos from Monday, November 17. Q How old do you have to be to use Missouri sportsbook promos? Although those aged 18 and above can participate in lottery and charity gambling in Missouri, bettors have to be 21 and above and physically located in the Show-Me State to use online sportsbooks. Q What types of Missouri sportsbook promos are available? There are various Missouri sportsbook promos for customers to take advantage of once sports betting goes live on December 1. Currently sportsbooks are offering bonus bets, where qualifying bets will earn customers a certain amount of free bets depending on certain conditions being met. Q Can you withdraw bonus bets from Missouri sportsbooks? No, bonus bets cannot be withdrawn from Missouri sportsbooks. However, any winnings earned from bets placed using bonus bets can be withdrawn.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.