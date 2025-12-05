Bettors in Missouri can claim $300 in bonus bets using the DraftKings Missouri promo and betting on Thursday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions.

For bettors in the Show Me State Cowboys @ the Lions will be one of the first NFL games they are able to bet on, as Missouri online sportsbooks are now open and available after Missouri sports betting was legalized in the state on December 1.

DraftKings are offering one of the best Missouri sportsbook promos for new customers - simply bet $5, and receive $300 in bonus bets funds.

No DraftKings promo code is required if you click on one of our links. In fact, all that is needed is that you are a new customer with DraftKings, are over the age of 21, and you’re physically in Missouri.

DraftKings Missouri promo could be used to stake wagers on the Cowboys at Lions, and we’ve got you covered with the latest markets.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Facts

DraftKings Missouri Promo Facts Bonus: $300 in bonus bets, which are typically paid out as 12 × $25 free bet tokens.

Qualifying bet: $5+ first wager on any market with odds -500 or greater. We highly recommend staking a bet on Cowboys @ Lions.

Expiry: Bonus bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after being issued.

Payout: Bonus stake is not returned; winnings only.

Who qualifies: New customers aged 21 and over, while also being, physically located in Missouri.

Promo code: No DraftKings Missouri promo code is required, as it will be automatically applied when using one of our links.

How to Claim the DraftKings MO promo

So you want to place a bet on the Cowboys and Lions, but how do you take advantage of DraftKings Missouri promo?

There’s no need for a DraftKings Missouri promo code when you use one of the links in this article to sign up for an account. Make sure to register before December 4 to ensure you’re ready to wager before kickoff in Detroit on Thursday:

Steps:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app, either via the Apple App Store or Google Play, or you can use your browser to visit the website. Create an account with name, date of birth, address, last 4 digits of your Social Security Number (SSN). Complete identity verification and location check. You must physically be located in Missouri to place bets with MO sportsbooks. There may be issues with geolocation verification if you are close to the state border. Add your chosen deposit method. Make your minimum $5 deposit. Place your first $5+ qualifying bet on any market. For example, you could keep it simple with a wager on the Cowboys @ Lions moneyline, spread, or player props - they all qualify as long they have odds of -500. Once your first bet settles, $300 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. This usually happens within minutes, but can take a bit longer. Use your bonus bets within seven days - remember, only winnings are paid out, not the bonus bet stake.

Thursday Night Football Preview: Cowboys @ Lions

This game has all the hallmarks of a playoff game, as each team needs to win to boost their hopes of reaching the post-season in the NFC Conference. A loss would almost certainly be a death knell for their post-season aspirations.

Dallas increased their chances of reaching the playoffs with an impressive win over the Kansas City Chiefs last time out, building on their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboy’s hopes of winning NFC East have dropped to 19% after the Eagles’ second defeat in a row to the Chicago Bears.

Overall, the Cowboys only have a 24% chance of reaching the playoffs either as a Division winner or as a Wildcard with a 6-5-1 record at present.

The Lions have a 25% chance of reaching the playoffs following their defeat to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, dropping them to 7-5.

Dan Campbell’s men are impacted by injuries, which has seen them lose touch of the Bears and Green Bay Packers in the race for the NFC North. A defeat to Dallas would almost certainly knock them out of the battle for the postseason due to tie-breakers.

Here are our best bets for Thursday Night Football. You can use your DraftKings Missouri promo bets on any of our Lions @ Cowboys picks.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Key Terms & Conditions

New customers only, must be aged 21+, and be physically located in Missouri; geolocation verification required.

Qualifying wager must have odds of -500 or shorter.

No DraftKings MO promo code is needed; simply follow one of our links or apply via the DraftKings app or site.

Bonus bets funds are non-withdrawable, expire in seven days. Successful wagers return winnings only, not the stakes.

Banking eligibility may affect promos; e-wallets often eligible but terms vary.

One account per person; multiple accounts will result in forfeiture.

DraftKings reserves the right to exclude users at its discretion.

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

If you’re going to claim the DraftKings Missouri promo, make sure you gamble responsibly.

Anyone who uses Missouri betting apps needs to remember to gamble responsibly. Sports wagering can be addictive, and it's crucial that bettors don’t ever lose control of their gambling.

Never view sports wagering as a way to generate income, never wager more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and when it stops being fun, it's time to stop.

All licensed US sportsbooks provide bettors with responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits, wager limits, and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Every recommended sportsbook on our list offers a comprehensive suite of responsible gaming tools that are easily accessible through account settings or the main navigation menu.

But if you need more help, don’t hesitate to contact your local gambling addiction charity, or the nationwide organisations below:

