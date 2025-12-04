DraftKings Missouri Promo: Claim $300 Bonus Bets Instantly After Betting $5

Missouri sports betting is live and residents can claim the DraftKings Missouri promo worth $300 in bonus bets for signing up one of the best online sportsbooks.

The DraftKings Missouri promo is available immediately for new customers that sign up using one of the links in this article before depositing $5 and then betting $5 on any sport on the sportsbook with odds of -500.

Once your qualifying bet settles, you’ll be credited with $300 in bonus, win or lose your first wager.

DraftKings stands out among the other Missouri sportsbook promos available for a number of reasons.

New customers are not required to use a DraftKings Missouri promo code. Users simply need deposit at least $5 using an eligible payment method and place a qualifying bet of $5 or more on any market.

Read on to find more about the DraftKings Missouri promo, including the key terms and conditions, and how the DraftKings bonus compares with others available from Missouri online sportsbooks.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus Bets

Key T&Cs Bonus consists of $300 in bonus bets

Customers must deposit $5 and wager $5 on any market with odds -500

Bonus bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance.

Stake is not returned as part of payout. Only winnings are returned.

Offer end date is January 4, 2026 at 11:59pm ET.

Offer open to new customers, aged 21+, who are physically located in Missouri.

There is no code required for the offer.

DraftKings Missouri Promo: Guide To Unlock $300 Bonus Bets

Follow our quick guide below for the DraftKings Missouri promo to claim $300 in bonus bets after signing up.

DraftKings Missouri Promo: Instructions For Claiming DraftKings Bons

Step 1: Click on the ‘Visit Site’ links to DraftKings on this article.

Click on the ‘Visit Site’ links to DraftKings on this article. Step 2: Register your account (necessary details include name, date of birth, address and the last four digits of your SSN). Then make sure to verify your ID.

Register your account (necessary details include name, date of birth, address and the last four digits of your SSN). Then make sure to verify your ID. Step 3: Deposit $5 using an eligible payment method.

Deposit $5 using an eligible payment method. Step 4: Place your first $5+ qualifying bet on any market on odds -500.

Place your first $5+ qualifying bet on any market on odds -500. Step 5 : Remember that offer eligibility is those aged 21+ physically in Missouri.

: Remember that offer eligibility is those aged 21+ physically in Missouri. Step 6: $300 bonus bets are credited shortly after first bet settles.

$300 bonus bets are credited shortly after first bet settles. Step 7: Use bonus within 7 days; remember that your stake is not returned.

DraftKings Missouri Promo: What Are Its Advantages?

The DraftKings Missouri promo is simple to claim and is one of the most valuable Missouri sportsbook promos on the market, with $300 bonus bets available to secure for new users.

New customers simply need to deposit $5 and bet $5 on any sport after signing up using one of the links in the article.

There’s no DraftKings MO promo code required on sign up, while the odds threshold is also fair giving bettors plenty of scope for their first wager on a wide variety of markets and sports.

DraftKings has one of the best Missouri betting apps making depositing and betting straightforward, while once you’ve used your welcome bonus there are plenty of offers for existing customers including bet boosts, bonus bets, rewards and more.

Rest assured DraftKings has secured a license to operate in the Show-Me State from the Missouri Gaming Commission for launch date and beyond.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Bonus: How Does It Stack Up?

Now that sports betting is live in Missouri we can compare the DraftKings Missouri bonus bets offer and sportsbook promos from the other major bookmakers granted licenses by the Missouri Gaming Commission.

Sportsbook MO Launch Promos Best For Watchouts DraftKings Bet $5 get $300 bonus bets Low-stake value, day-one play 7-day expiry; stake not returned FanDuel Bet $5 get $300 bonus bets Single larger first bet Not as valuable as pre-launch offer Fanatics Bet $30, get up to $300 in FanCash Cashback Must be a cash wager with minimum odds of -500 Bet365 Bet $10 Get $365 Bet boosts Timeframe to use bonus theScore Bet Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets Fast payments Smaller welcome bonus; mobile-only sportsbook BetMGM Moneyback up to $1,500 if first bet loses Free to play games BetMGM Missouri promo code required Caesars Bet $5 get $150 Rewards hunters Bettors must win first wager to claim bonus bets

What to Bet on in Missouri Launch Week

With the NFL, NBA and NHL seasons in full swing by early December, Missouri’s launch week offers plenty of betting opportunities across the state’s biggest teams.

Bettors can dive straight into Chiefs betting, Blues betting and Tigers betting as legal wagering goes live.

The St. Louis Blues open December with matchups against the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators this week, which is perfect timing for NHL fans looking to place their first legal wagers.

College football bettors can also get involved as the Missouri Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks that same weekend.

Fans of the state’s biggest franchise, the Kansas City Chiefs, will have to wait a few extra days.

The Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium on December 7 to host the Houston Texans, giving NFL bettors another marquee matchup during Missouri’s opening week of sports betting.

However, there are an impressive slate of NFL games still to bet on, including the Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens.

Please gamble responsibly

Sports betting should always be seen as a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. It’s important to set limits, stay in control, and stop when the fun fades.

Remember to never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and take regular breaks to keep a healthy balance. Gambling is not a way to make money, and should never be treated as such.

All licensed US sportsbooks and Missouri betting apps will offer a full range of responsible gambling tools to make sure customers have complete control of their betting.

These include tools such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion options, and all of these will be easily accessible within your account settings.

It’s important not to get carried away by all the sportsbook promos on offer once online betting becomes available.

If you ever feel your gambling is becoming difficult to manage, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org for free, confidential support.

In addition, the Missouri Dept. of Mental Health can also provide assistance if gambling becomes a problem:

Draftkings MO Promo FAQs

Do I need a DraftKings Missouri promo code?

No. DraftKings Missouri promo code is required to unlock $300 bonus bets. Missouri customers can simply download the DraftKings app, register and place a $5+ qualifying bet to automatically receive $300 in bonus bets. The offer applies only to new users.

Is the $300 bonus bets split into multiple bets?

Yes. The $300 DraftKings Missouri bonus is credited as 12 separate $25 bonus bets. This structure gives players flexibility to try different sports, bet types or events. Each bet functions independently, so you can choose how and when to use them within the seven-day window.

Do I have to be in Missouri to place a bet?

Yes. Missouri requires all sportsbook users to be at least 21 and physically located within the state when placing a wager. Sportsbooks verify this through secure geolocation technology. You can pre-register from anywhere, but you must be inside Missouri to bet legally once sportsbooks go live.

Can I withdraw bonus bets?

No. Bonus bets themselves aren’t withdrawable, but any winnings from a bonus bet are yours to keep. When a bonus bet wins, the stake is not returned, only the profit goes into your real-money balance, where it can be withdrawn like normal funds.

When will DraftKings be legal in Missouri?

Sports betting is legal in Missouri now after the green light for launch went ahead on December 1, 2025, Missourians can now use DraftKings and other online sportsbooks to wager on sports.

