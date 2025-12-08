DraftKings Missouri Promo: Unlock $300 Bonus Bets Instantly

New customers can claim $300 in bonus bets today by using the DraftKings Missouri promo and signing up for one of the best online sportsbooks available in the Show-Me State.

Missouri sports betting went live on December 1, permitting residents to sign up for Missouri sports betting sites and unlock promos for betting on sports.

The DraftKings Missouri promo is one of the best Missouri sportsbook promos on the market offering new users $300 in bonus bets after clicking one of the links in this article.

After signing up, customers must $5 and then bet $5 on any sport on the sportsbook with odds of -500.

Win or lose, once your qualifying bet has settled, you’ll be credited with $300 in bonus bets. These are typically paid out in 12 x $25 instalments.

The DraftKings Missouri promo stands out from the crowd by being simple to claim and use. Users don’t require a DraftKings MO promo code on sign up, users need to register, deposit and bet to secure the DraftKings bonus.

Read below to see how the DraftKings promo stacks up against the offers provided by other Missouri online sportsbooks along with other key information about the DraftKings Missouri bonus.

Claim $300 Bonus Bets Using DraftKings Missouri Promo

Key T&Cs Bonus consists of $300 in bonus bets

Customers must deposit $5 and wager $5 on any market with odds -500

Bonus bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance.

Stake is not returned as part of payout. Only winnings are returned.

Offer end date is January 4, 2026 at 11:59pm ET.

Offer open to new customers, aged 21+, who are physically located in Missouri.

There is no code required for the offer.

Steps To Unlock $300 Bonus Bets With DraftKings Missouri Promo

Follow our quick guide below for the DraftKings Missouri promo to claim $300 in bonus bets after signing up.

Step 1: Click on the ‘Visit Site’ links to DraftKings on this article.

Click on the ‘Visit Site’ links to DraftKings on this article. Step 2: Register your account (necessary details include name, date of birth, address and the last four digits of your SSN). Then make sure to verify your ID.

Register your account (necessary details include name, date of birth, address and the last four digits of your SSN). Then make sure to verify your ID. Step 3: Deposit $5 using an eligible payment method.

Deposit $5 using an eligible payment method. Step 4: Place your first $5+ qualifying bet on any market on odds -500.

Place your first $5+ qualifying bet on any market on odds -500. Step 5 : Remember that offer eligibility is those aged 21+ physically in Missouri.

: Remember that offer eligibility is those aged 21+ physically in Missouri. Step 6: $300 bonus bets are credited shortly after first bet settles.

$300 bonus bets are credited shortly after first bet settles. Step 7: Use bonus within 7 days; remember that your stake is not returned.

What Are The Benefits Of The DraftKings Missouri Promo

The DraftKings Missouri promo is simple to claim and is one of the most valuable Missouri sportsbook promos on the market, with $300 bonus bets available to secure for new users.

New customers simply need to deposit $5 and bet $5 on any sport after signing up using one of the links in the article.

There’s no DraftKings MO promo code required on sign up, while the odds threshold is also fair giving bettors plenty of scope for their first wager on a wide variety of markets and sports.

DraftKings has one of the best Missouri betting apps making depositing and betting straightforward, while once you’ve used your welcome bonus there are plenty of offers for existing customers including bet boosts, bonus bets, rewards and more.

Rest assured DraftKings has secured a license to operate in the Show-Me State from the Missouri Gaming Commission for launch date and beyond.

DraftKings Missouri Promo: Comparison With Rivals

Now that sports betting is live in Missouri we can compare the DraftKings Missouri bonus bets offer and sportsbook promos from the other major bookmakers granted licenses by the Missouri Gaming Commission.

Sportsbook MO Launch Promos Best For Watchouts DraftKings Bet $5 get $300 bonus bets Low-stake value, day-one play 7-day expiry; stake not returned FanDuel Bet $5 get $300 bonus bets Single larger first bet Not as valuable as pre-launch offer Fanatics Bet $30, get up to $300 in FanCash Cashback Must be a cash wager with minimum odds of -500 Bet365 Bet $10 Get $365 Bet boosts Timeframe to use bonus theScore Bet Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets Fast payments Smaller welcome bonus; mobile-only sportsbook BetMGM Moneyback up to $1,500 if first bet loses Free to play games BetMGM Missouri promo code required Caesars Bet $5 get $150 Rewards hunters Bettors must win first wager to claim bonus bets

What to Bet on in Missouri

With the NFL, NBA and NHL seasons in full swing, Missouri residents have plenty of betting opportunities across the state’s biggest teams. Bettors can dive straight into Chiefs betting, Blues betting and Tigers betting.

The current campaigns for Missouri teams are not working out to plan, with the Kansas City Chiefs poised to miss out on the post-season for the first time since the 2014 season. Matters are not much better for the St Louis Blues, who are off the pace in the NHL standings, sitting near the foot of the Eastern Conference.

However, there are still ample betting options for NFL, NHL and NBA seasons with games coming thick and fast daily. The NFL campaign is entering a vital stage ahead of the closing weeks of the season. There are a number of intriguing teams, including the Denver Broncos, who could usurp Kansas City for the AFC West crown.

Please gamble responsibly

Sports betting should always be seen as a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. It’s important to set limits, stay in control, and stop when the fun fades.

Remember to never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and take regular breaks to keep a healthy balance. Gambling is not a way to make money, and should never be treated as such.

All licensed US sportsbooks and Missouri betting apps will offer a full range of responsible gambling tools to make sure customers have complete control of their betting.

These include tools such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion options, and all of these will be easily accessible within your account settings.

It’s important not to get carried away by all the sportsbook promos on offer once online betting becomes available.

If you ever feel your gambling is becoming difficult to manage, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org for free, confidential support.

In addition, the Missouri Dept. of Mental Health can also provide assistance if gambling becomes a problem:

Draftkings MO Promo FAQs

Do I need a DraftKings Missouri promo code?

No. DraftKings Missouri promo code is required to unlock $300 bonus bets. Missouri customers can simply download the DraftKings app, register and place a $5+ qualifying bet to automatically receive $300 in bonus bets. The offer applies only to new users.

Is the $300 bonus bets split into multiple bets?

Yes. The $300 DraftKings Missouri bonus is credited as 12 separate $25 bonus bets. This structure gives players flexibility to try different sports, bet types or events. Each bet functions independently, so you can choose how and when to use them within the seven-day window.

Do I have to be in Missouri to place a bet?

Yes. Missouri requires all sportsbook users to be at least 21 and physically located within the state when placing a wager. Sportsbooks verify this through secure geolocation technology. You can pre-register from anywhere, but you must be inside Missouri to bet legally once sportsbooks go live.

Can I withdraw bonus bets?

No. Bonus bets themselves aren’t withdrawable, but any winnings from a bonus bet are yours to keep. When a bonus bet wins, the stake is not returned, only the profit goes into your real-money balance, where it can be withdrawn like normal funds.

When will DraftKings be legal in Missouri?

Sports betting is legal in Missouri now after the green light for launch went ahead on December 1, 2025, Missourians can now use DraftKings and other online sportsbooks to wager on sports.

