Former NBA champion and LA Lakers star Elden Campbell dies aged 57

Elden Campbell, the formidable NBA center who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for nine seasons and later secured a championship with the Detroit Pistons, has died at the age of 57.

His family confirmed his passing on Monday to the Pistons, though no cause of death was provided.

Born in Los Angeles, the 6ft 11in Campbell honed his skills at Morningside High before an outstanding collegiate career at Clemson.

He was named first-team ACC in the 1989-90 season and remains the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,880 points.

Campbell was instrumental in the Tigers winning the 1989-90 ACC regular-season title and reaching the Sweet 16, leading to his first-round selection by his hometown Lakers in the 1990 NBA draft.

He was the highest points score for the Lakers in the 1990s and was also highly-regarded for his shot-blocking ability.

Elden Campbell has passed away at the age of 57

Despite his long tenure in Los Angeles, Campbell's championship ring came with the Detroit Pistons in 2004, where they famously defeated the Lakers in five games.

Across 1,044 NBA games, he amassed over 10,000 points and 1,600 blocks, averaging 10.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

His time with the Lakers saw him average 14.9 points per game in the 1996-97 season, playing alongside stars Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Campbell’s most statistically impressive season, however, was with the Charlotte Hornets in 1999-2000, where he averaged 15.3 points and 9.4 rebounds.

He also played for the New Orleans Hornets, Seattle Supersonics, and New Jersey Nets before retiring in 2005.

Campbell was elected into the Clemson Hall of Fame in 2000 and received further recognition for his achievements last year.

In 2024, it was confirmed that Campbell had been selected to be inducted into the 2025 class of the Southern California Basketball Hall of Fame.