Missouri sports betting is officially live, and Missourians can claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo by wagering on the Missouri Tigers as they hit the road to face Notre Dame tonight.

Fanatics is offering new customers up to $300 in FanCash and there’s no promo code required to claim it. To be eligible, bettors must be 21 or older and located in Missouri.

Bettors considering a wager on Mizzou’s game at Notre Dame will find the latest basketball odds below, along with information on how to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook bonus by betting on the Tigers.

Missouri Tigers at Notre Dame Preview

The 8-0 Missouri Tigers venture away from home for just the second time this season when they take on Notre Dame in the ACC/SEC Challenge series tonight.

The NET rankings place Mizzou at 51 on Monday after the Tigers eased to an 86-59 win over the Cleveland State Vikings last Friday.

The Tigers have only faced one power conference opponent so far, and a road game at No.83-ranked Notre Dame should pose a stiffer test.

The Fighting Irish return home after going 1-2 at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas last weekend.

Missouri's dominance in this matchup is clear with a 7-2 all-time record and a perfect 2-0 mark in Challenge play.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Facts Offer: Bet $10 per day, get $100 in FanCash for the first three days after registration.

Bet $10 per day, get $100 in FanCash for the first three days after registration. Fanatics sportsbook promo total value: $300

$300 Promo Code: No code required

No code required Eligible State: Missouri

Missouri Promotion Period: Live now

Live now Minimum Deposit: $10

$10 Minimum Odds: -500 or longer

-500 or longer Daily Qualifying Bet: $10 minimum

$10 minimum FanCash Expiration: 7 days from issuance

How does the Fanatics Missouri promo work?

To be able to bet on Mizzou’s game at Notre Dame, players will need to register and verify their account with Fanatics Sportsbook before making a minimum deposit of $10.

Once this is completed, you can secure $100 in FanCash per day for three days when you place a wager of at least $10 at odds of -500 or longer. It is crucial that bettors remember to toggle the promo option on the bet slip for each day's chosen wager, or it will not qualify.

Once the wager is settled, you will receive $100 in FanCash that can be used on more wagers or on Fanatics Merchandise. Do not worry if you miss a day; it does not cancel the promotion.

Using Your FanCash Rewards

Once your qualifying wager is complete, your FanCash will be credited to your account within 72 hours and can be used immediately for bonus bets or to buy merchandise at Fanatics.com.

FanCash can be used to bet on singles and parlays across all major markets, including the NFL, NHL, NBA, NCAA, soccer and more, as long as the odds meet the minimum requirement of -500. Any winnings generated from FanCash bonus bets can be withdrawn as cash.

FanCash expires in 7 days and tokens are applied automatically in order of earliest expiration.

Key Terms & Conditions for Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo

New users only; must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri.

No promo code required.

Minimum $10 deposit required.

Daily qualifying wager must be at least $10.

Minimum odds: -500.

Promo toggle must be used in the bet slip.

FanCash refunds issued within 72 hours.

FanCash is non-withdrawable; winnings only convert to cash.

FanCash expires after 7 days.

One account per customer; duplicate accounts prohibited.

Fanatics may restrict or exclude users.

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

If you do decide to participate in the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo, remember to maintain responsible gambling practices.

Sports betting is a form of entertainment and should be treated as such. It is not a way of making money.

Gambling can be highly addictive, so it is important to never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose and never chase losses.

All licensed US sportsbooks and Missouri betting apps will offer a full range of responsible gambling tools to make sure customers have complete control of their betting.e

It’s important not to get carried away by all the Missouri sportsbook promos on offer once online betting becomes available.

These include tools such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion options, and all of these will be easily accessible within your account settings.

There are also state and national resources at your disposal if you feel you need to seek free and confidential support:

