FanDuel Missouri Sportsbook Promo Includes $300 Bonus For Mizzou vs Notre Dame
Missouri bettors considering a wager on Mizzou’s trip to Notre Dame tonight can get $300 in bonus bets with FanDuel
The undefeated Missouri Tigers hit the road this evening to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and FanDuel have a special Missouri sports betting launch week offer for those having a wager on the ACC/SEC Challenge clash.
The latest FanDuel Missouri sportsbook promo includes $300 in bonus and is available to bettors aged 21 or older and physically located in Missouri who sign up, deposit $10 and then wager $5 or more on any event on the sportsbook, including Mizzou’s game.
Find out how to claim the FanDuel Missouri bonus by wagering on the Tigers at Fighting Irish game and get the latest odds for the game.
FanDuel Missouri Promo Facts
- Bonus: $300 in bonus bets.
- How it works: Place a $5 first bet after creating an account.
- Minimum deposit: $10.
- Minimum bet: $5.
- Minimum odds: No minimum odds requirement.
- FanDuel Promo code: Not required.
- Eligibility: New customers, 21+, physically located in Missouri.
How the FanDuel Missouri Promo Works
There’s no bonus code required to unlock one of the best Missouri sportsbook promos with bettors just needing to follow our guide to unlock the bonus.
Steps:
- Visit FanDuel Sportsbook via one of the links on this page.
- Create a new account as a Missouri customer.
- Deposit at least $10 using an eligible payment method.
- Place a $5+ qualifying wager on any market. Moneyline, handicap, totals, or player props markets for tonight’s Missouri Tigers game will all qualify.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets shortly after the wager settles.
- Use all bonus bets within 7 days of issue.
Missouri Tigers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Preview
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
- Tipoff: 8pm CT
- How to watch: ESPNU
The undefeated Missouri Tigers face their toughest test of the season tonight when they visit Notre Dame in the ACC/SEC Challenge series.
Mizzou sportsbooks are siding with their home state team, who are favoured by 1.5 points on the handicap, despite the Fighting Irish's 4-0 home record.
Jacob Crews led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds in Mizzou's 86-59 rout of Cleveland State on Friday, while Notre Dame are reeling after going 1-2 at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas last weekend.
Missouri has a 2-0 record in ACC/SEC Challenge play and a 7-2 advantage in the all-time series, while the 5-3 Irish are looking to claim their first-ever win in the event.
FanDuel Missouri Promo Key Terms & Conditions
- New FanDuel customers only; must be aged 21+ and be physically located in Missouri. There may be issues with geolocation verification if you are near the state border.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to place wagers.
- Must place a $5 qualifying wager to receive the $300 promo.
- No promo code required to receive FanDuel Missouri bonus.
- Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; only winnings are returned, stakes placed with bonus funds are not.
- Bonus bets typically expire after seven days.
- One account per person; duplicate accounts prohibited and may lead to forfeiture.
- FanDuel reserves the right to restrict or exclude users at its discretion.
Responsible Gambling
Sports betting should always be seen as a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. It’s important to set limits, stay in control, and stop when the fun fades.
Remember to never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and take regular breaks to keep a healthy balance. Gambling is not a way to make money, and should never be treated as such.
All licensed US sportsbooks and Missouri betting apps will offer a full range of responsible gambling tools to make sure customers have complete control of their betting.
It’s important not to get carried away by all the Missouri sportsbook promos on offer once online betting becomes available.
These include tools such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion options, and all of these will be easily accessible within your account settings.
If you ever feel your gambling is becoming difficult to manage, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org for free, confidential support.
In addition, the Missouri Dept. of Mental Health can also provide assistance if gambling becomes a problem:
- Missouri Gaming Commission
- Missouri Dept. of Health
- National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) | 24/7 helpine: 1-800-GAMBLER
- Gamblers Anonymous
