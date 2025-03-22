Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Legendary boxer George Foreman died Friday night. He was 76.

Foreman's family announced his death in an Instagram post on Friday evening.

"Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand- and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose," the family wrote.

Foreman was a two-time heavyweight champion, and won Olympic gold in boxing when he was just 19 years old.

The boxer is perhaps best known for the 1974 Rumble in the Jungle, his historic match with fellow boxing legend Muhammad Ali in Zaire. Foreman would ultimately lose that fight in an eighth-round knockout.

The Rumble in the Jungle is arguably the most famous boxing match in history.

Foreman fought five more times after losing to Ali, including his own legendary victory over Joe Frazier with a fifth-round knockout, and a fifth-round knockout of Ron Lyle.

After his fifth fight, Foreman announced his retirement from boxing at the age of 28, shocking fans of the sport. He returned to the ring 10 years later, shortly after he also became an ordained minister in Texas. He had occasional boxing matches as he continued to lead his church until his final retirement after a last fight in 1998.

Foreman had 12 children in total; five sons and seven daughter. All of his sons are named George.

He remained a household name well after his boxing career ended, thanks to the massive success of the George Foreman Grill, a dual-sided counter-top appliance that capitalized on his name and image.

His cause of death was not revealed in the family’s post.