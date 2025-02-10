‘So embarrassing:’ Fans react to AI tribute on Super Bowl broadcast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On Super Bowl Sunday, Fox Sports aired an AI-generated tribute to beloved NFL coach-turned-analyst Jimmy Johnson — but fans weren’t happy.

Fox Sports honored 81-year-old Johnson, a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, with an AI-generated video chronicling each step of his career.

The video showed Johnson throughout his life, from being a young assistant coach at Louisiana Tech in 1965, to leading the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Hurricanes before becoming an analyst for Fox.

LEGEND.



An incredible look at the career of @JimmyJohnson from his time as a player to now 🏈🤩 pic.twitter.com/QGd3QmJxzi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025

Johnson narrated the video, but at times his voice didn’t quite line up with his AI-generated self, and fans were quick to critique it.

“This Jimmy Johnson AI video on Fox is straight out of Uncanny Valley,” one user wrote.

The user was referring to the uncanny valley effect, the uncomfortable feeling evoked by artificial images that look not-quite-human.

Anybody else find this Jimmy Johnson AI thing a little weird and off pic.twitter.com/wvOG53gv7O — Jordan Glass (@TheJordanGlass) February 9, 2025

“This Jimmy Johnson AI thing deeply sucks and is so embarrassing,” another said.

“What in the Polar Express are we doing with this Jimmy Johnson CGI pregame biopic,” another viewer wrote, comparing it to the 2004 movie with hyper-realistic animation that is often criticized for evoking the uncanny valley effect.

But Johnson revealed he loved the tribute during a Fox Sports segment during the showpiece game on Sunday.

Fox using AI to show the highlights of Jimmy Johnson’s career 😒 pic.twitter.com/yRJh8ZYeoc — Tiffany Newby (@resplendentmoi) February 9, 2025

“I’ve got to thank my family for allowing me the time to accomplish some of those things,” Johnson said. “I was blessed to have great players, great assistant coaches and great friends. Thank you.”

“I can truly say because of my family and because of you all, I've never been happier than in this time of my life,” Johnson added as he teared up. “Happiest I've ever been in my life."

The Independent has contacted Fox Sports for comment.