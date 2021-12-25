The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
LeBron James compares Covid-19 to a cold and the flu in Instagram
Comes as the NBA faces a Covid-19 outbreak.
Los Angeles Laker LeBron James posted an internet meme to his Instagram page comparing Covid-19 to the flu and a cold as the NBA faces a major outbreak that has sent numerous players to the sidelines.
Mr James posted the popular internet meme of multiple versions of Spider-Man pointing at each other on Christmas Eve ahead of the Lakers’ game against the Brooklyn Nets.
“Help me out folks,” Mr James posted on his page. The NBA all-star and four-time champion refused to confirm whether he was vaccinated earlier this year. He later indicated he was vaccinated after general manager Rob Perlinka said he expected the team to be fully vaccinated at the open of the season, The New York Times reported.
At the same time, Mr James said he would not use his platform to promote vaccination.
“We’re not talking about something that’s political or racism or police brutality and things of that nature,” he said in September. “So I don’t feel like for me personally that I should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and their livelihoods.”
Earlier this month, Mr James was sidelined after suffered a breakthrough coronavirus infection, which led to him sit out games. The NBA and the NHL have both had to postpone games because multiple players were infected.
Many of the NBA’s most prominent talents refused the vaccine, including James’ former teammate Kyrie Irving, which led to his benching.
A number of fans called out the NBA legend for the post, noting how the Covid-19 virus is far deadlier than the common cold and flu.
