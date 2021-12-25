The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

LeBron James compares Covid-19 to a cold and the flu in Instagram

Comes as the NBA faces a Covid-19 outbreak.

Eric Garcia
Saturday 25 December 2021 19:59
Comments
<p>NBA star LeBron James </p>

NBA star LeBron James

(AP)

Los Angeles Laker LeBron James posted an internet meme to his Instagram page comparing Covid-19 to the flu and a cold as the NBA faces a major outbreak that has sent numerous players to the sidelines.

Mr James posted the popular internet meme of multiple versions of Spider-Man pointing at each other on Christmas Eve ahead of the Lakers’ game against the Brooklyn Nets.

“Help me out folks,” Mr James posted on his page. The NBA all-star and four-time champion refused to confirm whether he was vaccinated earlier this year. He later indicated he was vaccinated after general manager Rob Perlinka said he expected the team to be fully vaccinated at the open of the season, The New York Times reported.

At the same time, Mr James said he would not use his platform to promote vaccination.

Recommended

“We’re not talking about something that’s political or racism or police brutality and things of that nature,” he said in September. “So I don’t feel like for me personally that I should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and their livelihoods.”

Earlier this month, Mr James was sidelined after suffered a breakthrough coronavirus infection, which led to him sit out games. The NBA and the NHL have both had to postpone games because multiple players were infected.

Many of the NBA’s most prominent talents refused the vaccine, including James’ former teammate Kyrie Irving, which led to his benching.

A number of fans called out the NBA legend for the post, noting how the Covid-19 virus is far deadlier than the common cold and flu.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in