‘Everybody hates them’: MLB baseball players condemn Nike see-through uniforms

Major League Baseball stars have complained about see-through trousers designed by Nike ahead of the 2024 season, amid a series of concerns about their new uniform.

The new uniforms are meant to be lighter and more comfortable than previous iterations, but players have told the MLB they are unhappy with a number of elements including the fit, the garish numbers and lettering on the back of the shirt, and the translucent appearance, according to ESPN.

Major League Baseball Players Association confirmed on Thursday that the organisation is relaying concerns from players to the league about the Nike-generated, Fanatics-produced uniforms.

A Milwaukee Brewers player poses during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix (Getty Images)

“It’s disappointing that we’ve landed in a place where the uniforms are the topic of discussion,” MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said on Thursday. “Each conversation with the guys is yielding more information with what we’re seeing.

“A lot of the rhetoric is confirmation that the pants are see-through,” Clark said. “It’s been an ongoing conversation where each day has yielded something new that doesn't seem to make as much sense as you would like it.”

MLB officials say the new uniforms improve mobility by providing 25 per cent more stretch and also will dry 28 per cent faster. The lettering, sleeve emblems and numbering are less bulky in an attempt to make uniforms more breathable and comfortable.

Commissioner Rob Manfred previously said he expects criticism to fade, but that was before the below-the-belt complaints.

“I know everyone hates them,” Phillies shortstop Trea Turner said last week. “We all liked what we had. We understand business, but I think everyone wanted to keep it the same way, for the most part, with some tweaks here or there.”

Toronto Blue Jays’ Ricky Tiedemann in training this week (AP)

The MLB said adjustments are being made to the shape and fit of the uniform following player feedback.

Nike told ESPN: “We always put the athlete at the center of everything we do. We worked closely with MLB players, teams and the league to create the most advanced uniforms in the history of MLB which are lighter and more flexible.

“The quality and the performance of our product is of the utmost importance to us. We will continue to work with MLB, the players and our manufacturing partner to address player uniforms.”

Some players don’t know if they like the new trousers, because they don’t have them yet. The San Diego Padres played their first spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday in last year’s pants.

Kyle Wilcox of the Colorado Rockies poses at Salt River Fields (Getty Images)

Veteran pitcher Joe Musgrove wasn’t sure when the Padres were supposed to get their new trousers.

“Hopefully by Opening Day,” Musgrove said. “We tried stuff on last year, we tried stuff on again in spring, but the samples they gave us, they didn’t have the proper length for anybody, so it’s hard to gauge if they fit right or not.”

Musgrove shrugged off the controversy, saying that it was far from the most important thing he’s worried about this spring, even if it’s a little annoying.

“Pants are pants — we’re going to wear them,” he said. “If they don't fit right, you’ll deal with it.”

Additional reporting by AP