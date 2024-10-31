Bus set on fire and at least a dozen arrested in Los Angeles as rowdy fans celebrate World Series win
Rowdy crowds took to the streets in Los Angeles after the Dodgers won the World Series, setting a bus on fire, breaking into stores and setting off firecrackers
As of early Thursday morning, a dozen arrests were made by Los Angeles police, according to ESPN.
“Metro is disappointed and angered by the senseless act of vandalism on one of our buses following the Dodgers World Series Win earlier this evening,” the transportation agency said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.
Video showed some people throwing objects at police in Los Angeles as sirens blared and officers told them to leave the area after the Dodgers defeated the Yankees in Game 5 in New York.
Other video showed revelers standing on top of a bus waving a Dodgers banner and other people leaving a boarded-up store with sneakers.
It wasn't known if anyone was hurt.
The Dodgers plan to celebrate their World Series championship Friday with a downtown parade followed by a celebration at Dodger Stadium. Due to timing logistics and traffic, fans will not be able to attend both events, the team announced Wednesday.