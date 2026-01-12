Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Figure skater Maxim Naumov has been named a member of the 2026 U.S. Olympic team, nearly a year after his parents were killed in a tragic plane crash.

The 24-year-old’s parents, former 1994 world champions Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, were among the 67 people killed when their American Airlines plane crashed into a military helicopter near Washington, D.C., on January 29, 2025.

Naumov earned his spot as one of 16 skaters representing the U.S. at the Winter Olympics with a third-place finish at last week’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

He was also among three men named to the figure skating team, alongside U.S. champion Ilia Malinin and runner-up Andrew Torgashev, according to NBC News.

The Winter Olympics are set to start on February 6 in Italy.

open image in gallery Figure skater Maxim Naumov made the U.S. Olympic team for 2026, nearly a year after his parents were killed in a tragic plane crash in Washington, D.C. ( Getty Images )

Following the U.S. championship in January 2025 in Wichita, Kansas, Naumov finished in fourth and left on a flight soon after. However, his parents, who worked as coaches at the Skating Club of Boston, stayed longer.

On their way home, their American Airlines flight to Washington collided mid-air with a military helicopter over the Potomac River, killing 67 people.

“Every day, year after year, we talked about the Olympics. It means so much in our family, and it’s what I’ve been thinking about since I was five years old, before I even knew how to think or what to think,” Naumov said.

“So, I can’t even say in words how much this means to me,” Naumov added.

Naumov brought an old photograph of himself alongside his parents to the kiss-and-cry area Thursday night as he awaited seeing his scores.

open image in gallery Naumov’s parents, 1994 world champions Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, were among the 67 killed in the mid-air collision. ( Getty Images )

“I thought of them immediately,” he said Sunday, according to U.S. Figure Skating. “I wish they could be here to experience it with me, but I do feel their presence, and they are with me.”

Naumov also made headlines after making a poignant tribute to his parents at the world championship gala last March.

Following his performance, Naumov came to a stop on the ice, looked up and patted his heart.

"This is for you guys," he said, addressing his parents in Russian. "You guys are with me. I love you both."