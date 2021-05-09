A jersey worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan from his 1982/83 season at the University of North Carolina has been sold for a record £1m.

The sale, which took place at an auction on Saturday, broke the previous record for a game-worn Jordan jersey, which was set in October after his Chicago Bulls jersey from his 1986/87 season for £343,000.

Jordan, who went on to win six NBA championships with the Bulls, spent three seasons at the North Carolina Tar Heels from 1981 to 1984.

The jersey is from his second season at the university, in which he won the NCAA Player of the Year award, and is the only known shirt from that season in existence.

In August, a pair of Jordan’s iconic Air Jordan 1s sold for £665,000.