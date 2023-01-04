Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Injured Damar Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” after suffering cardiac arrest but remains in critical condition in the hospital, according to the Buffalo Bills.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle during the Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and had to be resuscitated before being rushed to hospital.

“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight. He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him,” the Bills tweeted on Wednesday.

The team’s update came after Hamlin’s family also gave information on his condition and the treatment he had received.

Family friend Jordon Rooney told CNN that the 24-year-old was only resuscitated once, despite earlier reports he was resuscitated twice following his collapse.

“Things are moving in a positive direction, what the doctors were looking to see I think they saw that,” Rooney said. “Things are moving in the right direction.

“There were some reports that he was resuscitated twice, I wanted to clarify, that was misspoke, he was only resuscitated once.

“Outside of that, things have been moving in the right direction. There’s no clarity about how long things will take and where things will go though.

“So for the family it’s seeing more positive signs and keep building on that.”