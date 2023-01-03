NFL players are urging people to stop posting Damar Hamlin collapse video

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Current and former NFL players are urging people to stop sharing videos of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the pitch.

Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders took to Twitter and wrote, “PLEASE STOP SHARING THE VIDEO OF MY BROTHER PLEASE.”

Robert Griffin III, a former NFL player and now commentator, posted a picture of the players praying on the field after the incident: “Please don’t share the video of the Damar Hamlin play. Share this because we are all Praying for him and his family.”

A string of players and ex-players have also expressed their support for Hamlin and offered prayers for his recovery.

“Damar Hamlin represents every one of us and every teammate we’ve ever had. I’ve never met him, but I know him as a member of our brotherhood. My family and I pray for him and his family as he recovers. God be with him,” tweeted former star quarterback Drew Brees.

Dwight Freeney added: “So tough to watch what happened tonight. Glad (NFL) canceled the game. I Pray everything will be ok with Damar! Praying for him and his family!!”