Damar Hamlin is awake and talking to his family and care team as his recovery from suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game continues.

The Buffalo Bills have confirmed that the 24-year-old FaceTimed with teammates for a meeting and confirmed to them: “Love you boys.”

Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, has also had his breathing tube removed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the team said in a statement on Friday.

“His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

The Buffalo Bills safety has made “remarkable progress” in his recovery and is now “neurologically intact”.

While Hamlin’s childhood friend and Carolina Panthers safety Kenny Robinson confirmed he is up “talking”.

The progress comes after Bills head coach Sean McDermott hailed the role of assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington for administering critical CPR to the player.

“For an assistant to find himself at that position and needing to take the action that he did and step up and take charge like he did – and there were others on the field as well – is nothing short of amazing,” McDermott said of Kellington during a news conference Thursday

“And the courage that took - you talk about a real leader, a real hero in saving Damar’s life and just admire his strength.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has also spoken to Hamlin’s father Mario, which has helped the mindset of the players ahead of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots as they battle to secure the No 1 seed in the AFC.

Mario Hamlin told Allen: "My son’s gonna be alright.”