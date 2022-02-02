Washington’s NFL team has revealed their new name as the Washington Commanders.

After an 18-month process, which included the team playing the 2021 season as the Washington Football Team, the new name and logo has been confirmed.

For many years team owner Daniel Snyder vowed he would “never” get rid of the Redskins name, which many Native Americans and others felt was racist.

After pressure from sponsors and politicians in 2020, Snyder reconsidered and retired the 87-year-old moniker.

"As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation's capital," Snyder said upon the announcement.

"As we kick-off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy and the greats that came before us. We continue to honor and represent the burgundy and gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington.

“Today may mark the first day for the Washington Commanders, but we are and always will be Washington."

The rebrand includes a new ‘W’ team logo as well as fresh home, road and alternate uniforms that will be worn for the first time in the 2022 season.

On the eve of the reveal, speculation spread when a news helicopter for local NBC affiliate zoomed in on a Commanders banner in a window at FedEx Field.

And franchise legend Joe Theismann appeared to confirm the team name as the Washington Commanders in an interview with CBS Sports Radio on Monday, before walking it back, insisting: “No one has told me.”

Head coach Ron Rivera guided Washington to a 7-10 record last season, finishing third in the NFC East and missing the play-offs.