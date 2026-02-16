Kansas State basketball coach fired after fans wore bags over their heads in protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kansas State has dismissed men's basketball coach Jerome Tang, the university announced on Sunday night, just four days after a humiliating home defeat saw disgruntled fans don bags over their heads in protest.

Athletic director Gene Taylor confirmed the decision in a statement, asserting: "This was a decision that was made in the best interest of our university and men’s basketball programme.

“Recent public comments and conduct, in addition to the programme’s overall direction, have not aligned with K-State’s standards for supporting student-athletes and representing the university. We wish Coach Tang and his family all the best moving forward."

The university stated that an interim head coach would be appointed shortly, with a national search for a permanent replacement already underway.

Tang, however, expressed his strong disagreement with the termination, telling ESPN: "I am deeply disappointed with the university’s decision and strongly disagree with the characterisation of my termination. I have always acted with integrity and faithfully fulfilled my responsibilities as head coach."

The dismissal follows a particularly dismal 91-62 loss to Cincinnati last Wednesday, where many fans visibly expressed their disgust by wearing bags over their heads.

open image in gallery Tang's dismissal came days after a fan protest ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

Following that game, Tang himself admitted: "This was embarrassing. These dudes do not deserve to wear this uniform. There will be very few of them in it next year.

“I’m embarrassed for the university, I’m embarrassed for our fans, our student section. It is just ridiculous. We’ve got practice at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning, and we will get this thing right. I have no answer and no words."

Kansas State, currently holding a 10-15 record overall and 1-11 in the Big 12 conference, suffered their sixth consecutive loss on Saturday, falling 78-64 to No. 3 Houston.

The 59-year-old Tang concludes his four-season tenure with a 71-57 overall record and 29-39 in conference play, notably leading the Wildcats to a 26-10 mark in his inaugural season.

The team's next fixture is scheduled for Tuesday night at home against Baylor, a programme where Tang served as an assistant coach for 19 seasons, including their 2021 national title victory.