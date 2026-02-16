Kansas State basketball coach fired after fans wore bags over their heads in protest
Jerome Tang was fired by Kansas State University on Sunday night
Kansas State has dismissed men's basketball coach Jerome Tang, the university announced on Sunday night, just four days after a humiliating home defeat saw disgruntled fans don bags over their heads in protest.
Athletic director Gene Taylor confirmed the decision in a statement, asserting: "This was a decision that was made in the best interest of our university and men’s basketball programme.
“Recent public comments and conduct, in addition to the programme’s overall direction, have not aligned with K-State’s standards for supporting student-athletes and representing the university. We wish Coach Tang and his family all the best moving forward."
The university stated that an interim head coach would be appointed shortly, with a national search for a permanent replacement already underway.
Tang, however, expressed his strong disagreement with the termination, telling ESPN: "I am deeply disappointed with the university’s decision and strongly disagree with the characterisation of my termination. I have always acted with integrity and faithfully fulfilled my responsibilities as head coach."
The dismissal follows a particularly dismal 91-62 loss to Cincinnati last Wednesday, where many fans visibly expressed their disgust by wearing bags over their heads.
Following that game, Tang himself admitted: "This was embarrassing. These dudes do not deserve to wear this uniform. There will be very few of them in it next year.
“I’m embarrassed for the university, I’m embarrassed for our fans, our student section. It is just ridiculous. We’ve got practice at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning, and we will get this thing right. I have no answer and no words."
Kansas State, currently holding a 10-15 record overall and 1-11 in the Big 12 conference, suffered their sixth consecutive loss on Saturday, falling 78-64 to No. 3 Houston.
The 59-year-old Tang concludes his four-season tenure with a 71-57 overall record and 29-39 in conference play, notably leading the Wildcats to a 26-10 mark in his inaugural season.
The team's next fixture is scheduled for Tuesday night at home against Baylor, a programme where Tang served as an assistant coach for 19 seasons, including their 2021 national title victory.
