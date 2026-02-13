NBA legend Chris Paul announces retirement on opening day of All-Star weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Paul, widely known as the "Point God" and a 12-time All-Star selection with two Olympic gold medals, has announced his retirement, bringing an end to a remarkable 21-season career that is sure to earn him a place in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The announcement came on the opening day of the NBA's All-Star weekend, fittingly at the home of the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood, California.

His final, abbreviated season saw him with the Clippers, who sidelined him in December before trading him to Toronto earlier this month.

Despite the trade, it was widely understood Paul would not play for Toronto, sparking speculation about whether the Wake Forest legend would seek to join another team in pursuit of the elusive NBA championship.

However, the answer arrived on Friday: his playing days are over. Last summer, Paul had expressed his frustration at missing family events, indicating a desire to dedicate more time to his loved ones and other pursuits.

"It's time for me to show up for others and in other ways," Paul wrote in a social media post confirming his decision.

open image in gallery Paul's career has spanned 21 seasons ( AP )

He had strongly hinted earlier in the season that this year would be his last. A four-time All-NBA first team selection, Paul retires second in NBA history for both assists (12,552) and steals (2,728).

He was also the first player to achieve the remarkable feat of scoring at least 20,000 points while dishing out 10,000 assists, a milestone since reached by LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Paul forged a significant legacy with the Clippers, leading them to six winning seasons between 2011 and 2017, securing the franchise's first two Pacific Division titles and three playoff series victories.

His return to Los Angeles as a free agent last July, rejoining a team where he remains a fan favourite, proved short-lived, with his final game for the Clippers on 1 December.

That game ultimately marked his final appearance in the NBA.

"While this chapter of being an ‘NBA player’ is done, the game of basketball will forever be engrained in the DNA of my life, spanning three decades," Paul wrote.

"It’s crazy even saying that!! Playing basketball for a living has been an unbelievable blessing that also came with lost of responsibility. I embraced it all."

One of only seven players to enjoy an NBA career spanning at least 21 seasons, Paul's place in basketball history is already secured.

He is already in the Hall of Fame as part of the 2008 Olympic ‘Redeem Team’, with an individual induction undoubtedly to follow.