NBA postpones Lakers game as wildfires devastate Los Angeles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NBA has postponed Thursday’s game between the Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets in Los Angeles due to the wildfires in the region, but the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams still expect their home playoff game on Monday to go ahead.

Two massive wildfires threatening Los Angeles from the east and west were burning uncontained on Thursday, two days after they ignited, but firefighters managed to beat back another blaze scorching the Hollywood Hills.

“We’re heartbroken for Los Angeles,” the Lakers said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this unimaginable situation. And our gratitude is with the first responders and all of you who come together when we need each other the most.”

Lakers head coach JJ Redick lost his house in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles in the blaze, ESPN reported.

Wildfires have devastated Los Angeles ( REUTERS )

New Zealand women’s national soccer team captain Ali Riley, who plays for NWSL side Angel City FC, said her home was among those burned in the Palisades fire.

“This was our home. How is this real. It can’t be real,” Riley posted on X, with a photo of a decimated neighborhood.

The Rams said their wild card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood remained scheduled to go ahead.

The team previously said the game would be moved to Glendale, Arizona if necessary.

“The safety of the LA community is our top priority,” the Rams said. “As with all games, the NFL has contingency plans in the event a change in location is needed.”

The Palisades fire between Santa Monica and Malibu on the city’s western flank and the Eaton Fire in the east near Pasadena are the most destructive in Los Angeles history, consuming nearly 28,000 acres and turning entire neighborhoods to ash.

At least five people have been killed, thousands of buildings have been incinerated and nearly 180,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes, officials said.

Reuters