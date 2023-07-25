LeBron James’ son Bronny suffers cardiac arrest at basketball workout

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

LeBron James’ son, Bronny, has been rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout, according to reports.

The 18-year-old son of NBA legend James is a rising basketball star in his own right and has committed to playing for USC Trojans at college next season, with an expectation that he’ll be drafted into the NBA in the near future.

He suffered the cardiac incident at USC (University of Southern California) on Monday, according to a report by TMZ, and was rushed to hospital, although he has since been released from the Intensive Care Unit and is in a stable condition.

TMZ reported that a James family spokesperson said: “Yesterday while practising, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff were able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital.

“He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

The teenager was taken by ambulance from USC’s Galen Center, where the school’s basketball team plays and practises, after a 911 call was reportedly made at 9.26am Monday.

LA Lakers superstar James has previously stated his desire to play alongside his son in the NBA and Bronny took another step towards achieving that goal after an impressive high school senior season that saw him named an All-American.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” James Sr told ESPN in January.

“Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.”

LeBron and Bronny James could play together in the NBA one day (Getty Images)

Bronny James also followed in his father’s footsteps by competing in the slam dunk competition at the high school showcase in March and will wear No 6 – the number associated with his dad – for USC next year.

LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer earlier this year, when he overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s tally of 38,387 career points.