The Indiana Pacers led for just 0.3 seconds in game one of the NBA Finals, but that was all it took to seize the lead in the series over the Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to Tyrese Haliburton’s late basket.

After erasing another double-digit deficit late on, momentum is with the Pacers thanks to a 111-110 victory.

The Haliburton winner was the latest in an NBA Finals game since Michael Jordan's buzzer-beater for the Chicago Bulls 28 years ago in Game 1 of the 1997 NBA Finals to down the Utah Jazz, reports ESPN.

“As a group, we never think the game is over, ever," Haliburton said. "Honestly speaking, ever.

“I don't know what you say about it, but I know that this group is a resilient group. And we don't give up until it's 0.0 on the clock.

“If you look at all the numbers, it's not the recipe to win. We can't turn the ball over that much. We have to do a better job of being in gaps, rebounding, all over the floor.

“But come May and June, it doesn't matter how you get them, just get them.”

open image in gallery Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton celebrates against the OKC Thunder ( AP )

Coach Rick Carlisle has made a habit of inspiring his teams to rally when down big in the play-offs, with game one’s 15-point comeback the largest fourth-quarter comeback in a Finals game since his Dallas Mavericks overcame the Miami Heat in game two of the 2011 Finals.

"We just said, 'Let's just keep chipping away at the rock,'" Carlisle added. "We had a lot of experience in these kinds of games.

“Our guys have a real good feel for what it's all about, giving ourselves a chance. We got fortunate but made plays.”