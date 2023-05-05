Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

NBA star Luka Doncic to pay for funerals of Belgrade school shooting victims

The Dallas Mavericks star, who has a Serbian father, will also pay for grief counselling for staff and classmates

Sonia Twigg
Friday 05 May 2023 10:35
Comments
<p>NBA star Luka Doncic to pay for funerals of Belgrade school shooting victims (AP) </p>

NBA star Luka Doncic to pay for funerals of Belgrade school shooting victims (AP)

(AP)

Luka Doncic, who plays for NBA side Dallas Mavericks, announced he will play for the funerals of those killed in a Belgrade school shooting.

Eight children and a security guard were killed in the attack, and the Slovenian basketball star, who has a Serbian father, will pay for the funerals and grief counselling for staff and classmates.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent children,” Doncic said.

“My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy.

“Belgrade, I support and stand with you all during this difficult time.”

Recommended

Doncic plays for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA (AP)

(AP)

“I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School.

“I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available.”

During the incident at the Belgrade primary school another six students and a teacher were injured, while a 13-year-old boy and both his parents have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in