NBA star Luka Doncic to pay for funerals of Belgrade school shooting victims

Luka Doncic, who plays for NBA side Dallas Mavericks, announced he will play for the funerals of those killed in a Belgrade school shooting.

Eight children and a security guard were killed in the attack, and the Slovenian basketball star, who has a Serbian father, will pay for the funerals and grief counselling for staff and classmates.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent children,” Doncic said.

“My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy.

“Belgrade, I support and stand with you all during this difficult time.”

Doncic plays for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA (AP) (AP)

“I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School.

“I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available.”

During the incident at the Belgrade primary school another six students and a teacher were injured, while a 13-year-old boy and both his parents have been arrested in connection with the shooting.