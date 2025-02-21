NBA superstar Victor Wembanyama out for the season with dangerous blood clot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NBA superstar Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with a blood clot and deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

Wembanyama was selected by the San Antonio Spurs as the NBA's number one overall draft pick in 2023 and has lived up to the hype, winning Rookie of the Year in his debut season and impressing again in his second campaign – averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 46 games this term, while also leading the league with 176 blocks.

However, he will now miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season and while he could theoretically return for the play-offs, the Spurs are currently not in position to qualify.

The 7ft 3in Frenchman is expected to make a full recovery, and could still play for France in the European Championship this summer, but will be hugely missed by San Antonio.

“You can't replace Vic,” Spurs team-mate Chris Paul said. “I can't stand on a guy's shoulders and block every shot that comes to the rim. Aside from his basketball ability, his charisma and what he brings into the locker room, I think, is what we'll miss the most.”

Wembanyama's deep vein thrombosis was diagnosed this week after he returned from the NBA all-star game and the condition is usually treated with blood-thinning medication, although more evaluation is needed, according to the Spurs.

Acting Spurs coach Mitch Johnson explained: “I'm not smart enough or inclined enough with the medical expertise, but this is what I can say: Victor felt his arm didn't feel completely normal. That was articulated to our medical staff. They looked into it, and that's how we got here.

"The medical experts and the people that are smarter than everybody in the room. They’ve confirmed that he'll be done this year and that there is no concern for Victor's long-term health personally, or anything related to his basketball activities.”

Victor Wembanyama had returned from the all-star game when he was diagnosed with blood clots ( AP )

Wembanyama’s diagnosis is the second serious health issue to affect San Antonio in a few months. Long-time Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a stroke in late 2024, meaning that one of his assistants, Johnson, has served as acting coach ever since. The Spurs have confirmed that Popovich is improving but no timeline has been given for his return.

“Man, it's been extremely tough, to say the least," said Paul. “This organisation, how they put everything into perspective. Obviously, the Pop situation, knowing what he means to the league and Vic, him playing his first All-Star Game. For us, we know we've got a job to do but just like anybody we worry about our people."

Wembanyama’s blocking prowess meant he was heavy favourite to be named NBA Defensive Player of the Year but he will no longer be eligible for that, or other awards, as he will not reach the league's 65-game minimum.

“It's devastating news, I think, because any time the league loses a player of that magnitude, it's tough,” Johnson added. “You're losing a main player of the league that the fans and people enjoy watching.”

Blood clots have affected NBA players in the past, including Hall of Famer Chris Bosh – whose career was cut short after he was diagnosed with blood clots while playing for Miami Heat.

Brandon Ingram, now with the Toronto Raptors, had his 2018-19 season end early because of deep vein thrombosis when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit's Ausar Thompson had a clot issue that saw him miss the end of the 2023-24 season.

Additional reporting by Associated Press