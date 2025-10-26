New York Jets legend Nick Mangold dies aged 41

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The New York Jets’ star center Nick Mangold has died at the age of 41, the team has announced.

Mangold announced earlier this month that he had been diagnosed in 2006 with a rare genetic disorder and was undergoing kidney dialysis.

In the statement on 14 October, addressed to “my NY Jets community”, he asked for help securing a kidney transplant, as no one in his family shared his blood type.

The Jets confirmed his death, from complications of kidney disease, on Sunday, with owner Woody Johnson saying: “Nick was more than a legendary center.

“He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family.

“Nick Mangold will forever be a Jet.”

Vice Chairman Christopher Johnson also paid tribute, writing: “Nick was the embodiment of consistency, strength, and leadership.

“For over a decade, he anchored our offensive line with unmatched skill and determination, earning the respect of teammates, opponents, and fans alike. His contributions on the field were extraordinary — but it was his character, humility, and humor off the field that made him unforgettable.”

Mangold enjoyed an All-America career at Ohio State and was a first-round draft pick in 2006, joining forces with left tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson. The pair became known as ‘Nick and Brick’ and led the Jets’ offensive line to three playoffs and four winning teams.

Mangold was named first team All-Pro after 2009 and 2010, second team All-Pro in 2011, and made seven Pro Bowls.

He started every Jets game from 2006 until early 2011 before an ankle injury ruled him out for a brief spell.

In total he started 171 games before retiring in 2016 after 11 seasons, spurning interest from Baltimore Ravens after he was released by the Jets.

“Being able to finish out my career here, being able to play for only one team is something really special to me,” he said last year. “It's a great team to be a part of. This fan base is as passionate as they come, loyal as all get-out.”

He is among 52 candidates for the Hall of Fame class of 2026 and was inducted into the Jets’ Ring of Honor three years ago.

“Absolutely gutted," former teammate, wide receiver David Nelson, wrote on social media. “One of the best guys I've ever met — true legend on and off the field.”