New York Jets make big coaching change after heavy NFL defeat
The New York Jets’ season went from bad to worse when they were thrashed 48-20 by Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday
New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, a day after the team suffered a crushing 48-20 defeat by Jacksonville Jaguars to move to 3-11 for the season.
The Monday announcement follows one of the Jets' worst performances this year.
Chris Harris, the team's defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator, will assume Wilks' role.
Glenn confirmed he would personally assist Harris with play-calling duties for the upcoming week, signaling an immediate hands-on approach to address the team's defensive struggles.
Glenn, in his inaugural season, revealed the decision was made late Sunday night, hours after New York's 48-20 loss to Jacksonville.
He informed Wilks of his dismissal Monday morning, stating: "I felt like it was the best decision for the organization at this time."
Wilks, the first coordinator hired by Glenn in January, had previously served as a volunteer adviser for Charlotte’s football team and San Francisco’s defensive coordinator in 2023, where he was fired after the 49ers’ Super Bowl defeat.
Under his leadership, the Jets' defence consistently struggled, ranking among the league's poorest against the run and points allowed. They also set an NFL record with no interceptions through their first 14 games, matching a league-wide mark.
The Jets had a disastrous weekend, and it was also a Sunday to forget for the Kansas City Chiefs as their playoff hopes ended.
They were beaten 16-13 by the Los Angeles Chargers and also suffered a major injury blow when quarterback Patrick Mahomes hobbled off with a knee complaint.
It was later confirmed that he had torn his left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), meaning he will now miss the rest of the season.
Mahomes subsequently took to X, admitting he didn’t know “why this had to happen”, but insisted he would be “back stronger than ever”.
