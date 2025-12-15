New York Jets make big coaching change after heavy NFL defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, a day after the team suffered a crushing 48-20 defeat by Jacksonville Jaguars to move to 3-11 for the season.

The Monday announcement follows one of the Jets' worst performances this year.

Chris Harris, the team's defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator, will assume Wilks' role.

Glenn confirmed he would personally assist Harris with play-calling duties for the upcoming week, signaling an immediate hands-on approach to address the team's defensive struggles.

Glenn, in his inaugural season, revealed the decision was made late Sunday night, hours after New York's 48-20 loss to Jacksonville.

open image in gallery Steve Wilks has been fired by the New York Jets ( AP )

He informed Wilks of his dismissal Monday morning, stating: "I felt like it was the best decision for the organization at this time."

Wilks, the first coordinator hired by Glenn in January, had previously served as a volunteer adviser for Charlotte’s football team and San Francisco’s defensive coordinator in 2023, where he was fired after the 49ers’ Super Bowl defeat.

Under his leadership, the Jets' defence consistently struggled, ranking among the league's poorest against the run and points allowed. They also set an NFL record with no interceptions through their first 14 games, matching a league-wide mark.

