Patrick Mahomes suffers torn ACL as Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL playoff hopes end

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee, an injury that will sideline the two-time MVP until 2026 and has extinguished the Chiefs’ post-season aspirations.

The devastating blow occurred during the waning moments of Sunday’s 16-13 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, a loss that also confirmed Kansas City’s elimination from playoff contention.

This marks the most significant injury in Mahomes’ otherwise superlative nine-year career, during which he has guided the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles and reached the AFC Championship game in all seven of his previous seasons as a starter.

Following the diagnosis, Mahomes took to social media, posting: "Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it hurts. But all we can do now is trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever."

The injury unfolded as the Chiefs pushed past midfield with less than two minutes remaining.

Mahomes scrambled towards the Kansas City sideline before attempting to release the ball.

He was spun to the ground by Chargers defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, immediately clutching his left knee as trainers rushed to his side. After a brief period in the blue injury tent, Mahomes emerged, limping towards the changing room with staff members supporting him and a white towel draped over his head.

open image in gallery Mahomes had to be helped from the field after injuring his knee ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

Chiefs coach Andy Reid had initially stated, "He will get an MRI tomorrow or this evening, whenever we can," with the subsequent scan confirming the team’s worst fears.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones expressed the team’s sentiment, saying, "I just hugged him, man. That’s my brother. We’ve been through so much. We love Pat."

Gardner Minshew stepped in to replace Mahomes, completing three consecutive passes to offer the Chiefs a glimmer of hope.

However, his subsequent pass, a jump ball intended for Travis Kelce, was intercepted by Derwin James with just 14 seconds left, sealing the Chargers’ season sweep over Kansas City.

Minshew reflected on the outcome, stating, "I hate the situation. I hate that I couldn’t deliver the win and keep our hopes alive."

The loss, coupled with victories by Jacksonville, Buffalo, and Houston, officially eliminated the reigning AFC champions from the playoffs.

Minshew added, "It’s very frustrating, man. It’s been hard to watch for Pat, a dude that puts so much into it. I’ve never seen someone give so much of themselves to the team. I have confidence in him and his ability to come back better than ever."

The 30-year-old quarterback has largely avoided severe injuries throughout his career.

His most notable previous setback was a dislocated right kneecap in 2019 during a quarterback sneak against the Broncos, an incident believed to be why Reid has since shied away from traditional quarterback sneaks.

Mahomes has also contended with a concussion, turf toe, and other minor ailments.

Famously, during the 2022 playoffs, he sustained a severe high ankle sprain, yet not only played the following week but led the Chiefs to victory and ultimately a Super Bowl title.

Mahomes’ injury, which saw him throw for just 189 yards and an interception, is the latest and most severe in a series of setbacks that have plagued the Chiefs, transforming what was once one of the NFL’s most potent offences into a shadow of its former self.

The team entered Sunday’s game already depleted, with left tackle Josh Simmons on injured reserve, backup Wanya Morris out, right tackle Trey Smith inactive, and right tackle Jawaan Taylor battling a triceps injury.

During the game, backup right tackle Jaylon Moore also sustained a knee injury, leaving journeyman Esa Pole and Chukwuebuka Godrick – an international pathway player with no prior NFL appearances – to protect Mahomes in the crucial final stages.

open image in gallery Jaylon Moore also suffered a knee injury during the game ( Getty Images )

The Chiefs’ receiving corps was also hit hard, missing Marquise Brown due to a family matter and Tyquan Thornton, who was evaluated for a concussion after a heavy hit.

Xavier Worthy also spent part of the game in concussion protocol. The injury woes extended to the defence, which started without Trent McDuffie.

In a rapid succession of three plays, the team briefly lost linebacker Nick Bolton, defensive tackle Chris Jones, and cornerback Jaylen Watson, though all three eventually returned to the field.

Despite the mounting challenges, Jones affirmed the team’s spirit: "We have a lot of guys who are very resilient in our locker room.

“We all knew what was at stake. We all wanted to be part of this game. We were looking forward to it. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the outcome we hoped for, but everyone battled."