NFL returning to major European city next year

The National Football League (NFL) will return to Munich for regular-season games in 2026 and 2028, under a new multiyear partnership with the German city and FC Bayern Munich.

The upcoming games are set to be held in the soccer club's stadium, which previously hosted the NFL in 2022 and 2024. Under the agreement, the NFL will help the city to grow and develop flag football in Germany.

The NFL has labelled Germany "a key market for the NFL globally, with more than 20 million fans of the game, the largest fanbase in Europe."

Alexander Steinforth, general manager of NFL DACH, which serves Germany, Austria and Switzerland, stated: "Germany is of huge strategic importance for the NFL in Europe, and our return to Munich signals the league's long-term commitment to playing games in the market."

He added: "As the first host of regular season games in Germany, Munich holds a very special place in the hearts of our fans and we look forward to continuing to create memorable experiences for them while building a year-round NFL presence across this city and country."

The league has also scheduled regular-season games for Germany's capital, Berlin, in 2027 and 2029.

The NFL is building its roster of international games for the upcoming seasons, and has already announced two games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK, one at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and one at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia for 2026.

The Los Angeles Rams have been named the home team for the Australia game.

Germany has hosted five NFL games previously, dating back to the 2022 season.

In addition to Munich, games have also previously been held at the Olympiastadion in Berlin earlier this year and at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt back in 2023.