Former Browns player Peyton Hillis ‘critical’ after saving his drowning children

Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis was reportedly hospitalised and is in a critical condition after saving his children from drowning in the ocean in Florida.

Hillis, 36, saved his children from a swimming accident in Pensacola and was airlifted to a hospital. His breathing “is improving”, reported KNWA.

According to a post by his uncle Greg Hills, the footballer remains in the intensive care unit for treatment of his lungs and kidneys. He said that his nephew was “doing better”.

“Just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf,” the post read.

Hills starred at the University of Arkansas before a seven-year career in the NFL and then went onto play two years for the Browns in 2010 and 2011. He is most known for his 2010 season, where he put up 1,600 total yards and 13 total touchdowns.

“His kids are reportedly safe and healthy, but Peyton could use thoughts and prayers,” tweeted the Sidelines Sports Network’s account for Arkansas fans.

After two years with the Browns, he left to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2015, Hillis retired at the request of his doctor due to a history of concussions.

Hillis starred in a horror film The Hunting in 2020 with his girlfriend Angela Cole.

Earlier this week, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field shortly after making a tackle during the clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Local paramedics administered CPR and restored Hamlin’s heartbeat before he was taken from the field in an ambulance and on to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin has “shown remarkable improvement” and appears to be “neurologically intact”, doctors said.

“Last night he was able to emerge, follow commands and even ask who won the game. When we answered Damar when he asked who won the game we said, ‘Yes, you won. You won the game of life’,” Dr Tim Pritts said.