Wildly popular Savannah Bananas announce 2026 baseball tour –here is when they are coming to your city
Banana Ball will add two new teams for the 2026 season: the Loco Beach Coconuts and the Indianapolis Clowns
The Savannah Bananas unveiled their 2026 tour schedule Thursday and set the stage for a new chapter in their wildly popular Banana Ball brand of baseball entertainment.
The league will now include two new teams: the Loco Beach Coconuts and the revived Indianapolis Clowns.
Banana Ball will tour 14 MLB parks and 10 football stadiums in 2026, including massive venues such as Texas A&M's Kyle Field and Tennessee's Neyland Stadium, which both have a capacity of over 100,000 spectators. The team will also host its smallest-ever crowd of 3,000 at Dehler Park in Billings, Montana.
The Savannah Bananas are a baseball team founded in 2016 by Jesse and Emily Cole to make baseball more entertaining and fan-centric. While the game resembles traditional baseball, it features some unique rules. Players and umpires often break out into song and dance, fans who catch a foul ball on the fly can record an out and games are designed to be completed within two hours. Some have referred to the team as the “Harlem Globetrotters” of baseball.
In total, Banana Ball is set to perform for a staggering 3.2 million fans next year, with a tour schedule so extensive it’s best explored on the league’s website.
The Savannah Bananas, which started as a single exhibition team in Georgia, had already expanded into four teams: the Bananas, Party Animals, Texas Tailgaters, and Firefighters, all known for blending baseball with fan participation and dance-filled entertainment, which often goes viral on social media.
The Loco Beach Coconuts’ name reflects a fun, tropical theme, while the Indianapolis Clowns are named after the historic Negro League team of all-Black players from the 1920s.
The Banana Ball Championship League will start with a preseason tournament from February to April 2026, followed by a 50-game regular season, with the top teams competing for a spot in the inaugural Banana Bowl on October 10, 2026.
Banana Ball tickets cost $35, but fans must enter the competitive ticket lottery by October 31 for a chance to buy them before resale.
2026 Savannah Bananas Home Schedule
March 7-8: Savannah, Georgia
March 14-15: New Orleans
March 21-22: San Diego
March 27-28: Anaheim
April 11-12: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
April 25-26: New York City
May 14-16: Savannah
May 21 and 23: Knoxville, Tennessee
June 4-6: Savannah
July 3-4: Iowa City, Iowa
July 30-Aug. 1: Savannah
Aug. 14-15: Denver
Aug. 21-22: St. Louis
Sept. 11-13: Savannah
Sept. 18-20: Savannah
2026 Texas Tailgaters Home Schedule
March 8-9: Frisco, Texas
March 14-15: Round Rock, Texas
April 24-26: Amarillo, Texas
May 2: College Station, Texas
May 7-9: Tulsa, Oklahoma
May 15-16: El Paso, Texas
May 28-30: Corpus Christi, Texas
June 26-27: San Antonio, Texas
July 2-4: Midland, Texas
Aug. 21-22: Oklahoma City
Aug. 28-29: Sugar Land, Texas
Sept. 24-26: Arlington, Texas
2026 Party Animals Home Schedule
March 7-8: Memphis, Tennessee
March 20-21: Sacramento, Califorina
March 28-29: Conway, South Carolina
April 11-12: Albuquerque, New Mexico
April 30, May 1-2: Las Vegas
May 8-10: Atlanta
May 22-24: Tacoma, Washington
June 6-7: Milwaukee
June 18-20: Nashville, Tennessee
June 27-28: Eugene, Oregon
July 31, Aug. 1: Boise, Idaho
Aug. 13-15: Salt Lake City
Sept. 18-19: Detroit
Sept. 25-26: Cleveland
2026 Loco Beach Coconuts Home Schedule
April 10-11: Charleston, South Carolina
May 29-30: Orlando, Florida
June 18-20: Manchester, New Hampshire
July 2-4: Jacksonville, Florida
July 24-25: Portland, Maine
July 31-Aug. 1: Bowie, Maryland
Aug. 7-9: Minneapolis
Aug. 13-15: Wilmington, Delaware
Aug. 28-29: Foxborough, Massachusetts
Sept. 25-26: Biloxi, Mississippi
2026 Firefighters Home Schedule
March 14-15: Little Rock, Arkansas
March 21-22: Montgomery, Alabama
March 28-29: Scottsdale, Arizona
April 24-26: Greenville, South Carolina
May 1-2: Richmond, Virginia
May 7-9: Wichita, Kansas
May 22-23: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
June 4-6: Charlotte, North Carolina
June 11, 13: Lincoln, Nebraska
July 24-26: Chicago
Aug. 7-8: Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania
Aug: 20-22: Billings, Montana
Sept. 11-12: Syracuse, New York
2026 Indianapolis Clowns Home Schedule
May 15-16: Indianapolis
May 30-31: Kansas City
June 12-13: Morgantown, West Virignia
June 19-21: Cincinnati, Ohio
June 26-27: Fargo, North Dakota
July 23-25: Hartford, Connecticut
Aug. 6-8: Spartanburg, South Carolinna
Aug. 27-29: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Sept. 11-13: Lexington, Kentucky
Sept. 19-20: Birmingham, Alabama
