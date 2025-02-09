Super Bowl 2025: kick-off time, teams and odds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 59th Super Bowl in February, after Patrick Mahomes led his side to a thrilling 32-29 win over the Bills.

The Chiefs are now the first back-to-back champions to return to the Super Bowl, having won the past two editions, and they are targeting an unprecedented ‘three-peat’ in 2025.

It is also the fifth time in the last six years that the Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl, winning three of the last five.

Their opponents at Super Bowl LIX will be the Philadelphia Eagles, in what is a rematch of Super Bowl 57, when the Chiefs won 38-35 to begin their current run of wins.

The Eagles booked their place with an impressive 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders, though they understandably head into the event as slight underdogs. Here’s everything you need to know about American football’s showpiece event:

When is Super Bowl LIX?

The 2025 edition of the Super Bowl is set to kick off at 5.30pm CST (11.30pm GMT) on Sunday, 9 February at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Superdome last held the event in 2013, when the Ravens beat the 49ers 34-31, and it has held seven Super Bowls overall, with the first dating back to 1978.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, Super Bowl LIX will be broadcast free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 10.45pm. Subscribers can also watch online on ITVX.

Sky Sports customers can also watch live, with extended coverage on Sky Sports NFL starting as early as 2pm.

To watch the original US broadcast of the superbowl subscribe to NFL Game Pass for 99p on DAZN to watch the original US broadcast

Who is playing in the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the 2023 game, when the Chiefs won 38-35 thanks to a field goal from Harrison Butker.

As with their last two campaigns, quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains the main man for the Chiefs, having led them to victory in 2023 and 2024 under the guidance of veteran coach Any Reid. Nevertheless,

The Chiefs will face an Eagles side who have only lost three times this season. They are led by the duo of quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley – who broke the NFL record for rushing yards (2,005) in the regular season.

Who is performing in the half-time show?

US rapper Kendrick Lamar was confirmed as the main act for the half-time show in September, with the 37-year-old having performed as part of the show in 2022 alongside Eminem, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg.

So far, Lamar has only confirmed long-time collaborator SZA as one of the supporting acts.

Given the timing for kick-off, the half-time show will likely begin between 1am and 1.30am in the UK.

