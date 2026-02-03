SuperBowl Betting Promos: Claim Super Bowl LX Bonus Bets and More

Super Bowl LX is upon us and online sportsbooks have introduced a range of sportsbook promos ahead of the showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium.

Sportsbook promos allow users to claim bonus bets and more for the Super Bowl that allow customers to make wagers on the event without having to use their own funds.

Although sports betting is available in over 30 states – including mobile betting – there are still regions that do not permit sports betting, while Super Bowl promos also may differ depending on your location.

Be sure to read the terms and conditions of any Super Bowl sportsbook offer before signing up online.

We’ve compiled a guide to the best Super Bowl betting promos, including where to get them, how to take advantage, what types of offers are available and information on availability in different US states.

All sportsbooks mentioned in this article are legal and regulated.

Below, we provide a breakdown of the best Super Bowl betting promos available today, with details on their offers and where they are available:

1 DraftKings

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5 Get $300

Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OR, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, WY

DraftKings run a ‘Bet $5 Get $300 If Your Bet Wins’ offer for its Super Bowl betting promo on the big game.

We appreciate the value that customers can secure from a low value first bet to unlock $300 worth of bonus bets.

You are only required to sign up, deposit $5 and bet $5 on the Super Bowl with minimum -500 odds to qualify giving you plenty of freedom where to place your first bet.

Once your bet is confirmed and your first wager has settled as a win, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets credited to your account. Free bonus bets can be used on any sport and are active for seven days.

DraftKings has a range of special offers available for existing customers, including price boosts, bonus bets, rewards scheme and arguably the standout Daily Fantasy product online.

2 FanDuel

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5 Get $200

Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MS, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY

FanDuel offer a simple but effective Super Bowl betting promo for new customers that allows them to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets.

Users simply need to sign up to one of the US’s most popular betting brands before the Super Bowl and then deposit $5 and bet $5 on any market on the clash between the Patriots and the Seahawks.

If your Super Bowl LX bet wins, you’ll be credited with $200 in bonus bets to use on the sportsbook within 72 hours. Like DraftKings, if your first bet on the Super Bowl loses, you’ll not receive free bonus bets.

Bonus bets are active on FanDuel for seven days.

FanDuel offers one of the best sports betting experiences online with an outstanding product for usability along with the latest special features, including same-game parlays, live streaming and bonuses for existing customers.

3 Bet365

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5 Get $200

Legal States: AZ, CO, IN, IA, KY, LA, NJ, NC, OH, VA.

Bet365 have a formidable reputation in Europe and have brought their outstanding sportsbook to the US. It offers US bettors one of the best sign up bonus deals for wagering in Super Bowl LX.

It’s most widespread Super Bowl LX betting sign up offer across the US comes in the form of $200 in bonus bets after signing up for Bet365 online and betting $5.

Bet365 does require an initial $10 deposit before your first Super Bowl bet, but the bonus bets promo is paid out win or lose within 72 hours.

Alternatively, bettors in certain states may have the option for the $1,000 safety net bet, where bettors can wager up top $1,000 and if their bet loses, receive their stake back as bonus bets.

Bettors can also enjoy a host of other Super Bowl betting promotions, including early payouts on successful wagers.

4 Fanatics

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Sportsbook Promo: $1k No Sweat Bet

Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV, NY, MI, NJ, PA.

Fanatics have gone hard with their Super Bowl betting promos, securing the services of Kendall Jenner as their brand ambassador, and she has already backed the underdog Patriots to prevail.

Its Super Bowl betting promo offers users matched bets up to $1,000 spread across 10 days. This Super Bowl promo is available for customers in almost every active state outside of New York.

This means new customers can place a bet up to $100 per day – including February 8, the date of Super Bowl LX – on the sportsbook and know that if their wager loses, they’ll receive their money back as ‘FanCash’ to use on Fanatics’ sportsbook or outlet stores.

Existing users will also find a range of features include bet boosts, rewards and more.

How We Rate Super Bowl Betting Promos

At The Independent, we rate Super Bowl promos based on a range of strict criteria that must meet our high standards before we recommend them to our readers. Below, we have provided some detail on this range of criteria, which includes:

Value: Is the customer getting the best value on the market? We only consider brands that provide the best Super Bowl LX promotions. Sportsbooks such as DraftKings offer outstanding value from a $5 wager to receive $300 in bonus bets. It suits customers on a small budget, but still gives ample room to use bonus bets on the sportsbook over seven days.

Usability: Most Super Bowl sign up bonuses should require a simple registration process, deposit and qualifying bet. We don’t want to be wasting time with needless form-filling and identity checks. Sign ups should be streamlined and easy to claim with or without the need for a bonus code.

Security: We only consider Super Bowl sportsbooks that offer the highest level of security when dealing with financial and personal details. These include SSL encryption and two-way verification.

Terms: If the Super Bowl betting promos are too time-sensitive it won’t meet our standards. Offers should be open for least seven days to claim and use to give customers ample time to weigh up the offer and place their bets.

Restrictions: Super Bowl betting sign up bonuses can be restricted to certain sports, markets and odds requirements. Although this is not unusual for offers related to the Super Bowl, an offer is clearly better if there are fewer restrictive terms.

Experience: We consider the overall experience for customers using the sportsbook or betting app. There’s also factors such as specials features like live streaming to watch NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB games and bonuses for existing customers.

Types of Super Bowl Betting Promos Explained

There are various types of Super Bowl promos available on the market. Check out our complete guide to what new customers can expect below.

No Sweat First Bets / Second Chance Bets: These are moneyback bets that offer customers the chance to put down a wager for their first bet. If it loses, it will be refunded in bonus bets (or cash in rare circumstances).

These are moneyback bets that offer customers the chance to put down a wager for their first bet. If it loses, it will be refunded in bonus bets (or cash in rare circumstances). Deposit Match Bonuses: Deposit matches are simple offers that match the level of deposit made by customers in bonus bets.

Deposit matches are simple offers that match the level of deposit made by customers in bonus bets. Bet & Get Offers (e.g. Bet $5, Get $300): These new customer bonus bets are simple Super Bowl sign up bonuses where customers meet the requirements of the bonus with a qualifying wager. Once the qualifying wager is settled, or in some cases confirmed, users will be credited with bonus bets to use on the sportsbook.

These new customer bonus bets are simple Super Bowl sign up bonuses where customers meet the requirements of the bonus with a qualifying wager. Once the qualifying wager is settled, or in some cases confirmed, users will be credited with bonus bets to use on the sportsbook. Odds Boosts: This Super Bowl promo is available for existing customers where the book boosts the value of certain bets beyond their original price. Given that it’s the Super Bowl, customers will see a range of boosted prices across a number of high-profile markets.

This Super Bowl promo is available for existing customers where the book boosts the value of certain bets beyond their original price. Given that it’s the Super Bowl, customers will see a range of boosted prices across a number of high-profile markets. Parlay Insurance / Same-Game Parlay Promos: Parlay and SGP insurance offers bettors a bonus bet if one leg of their parlay fails. SGP insurance is a very popular Super Bowl betting promo, so look out for this one on Super Bowl Sunday.

Parlay and SGP insurance offers bettors a bonus bet if one leg of their parlay fails. SGP insurance is a very popular Super Bowl betting promo, so look out for this one on Super Bowl Sunday. Referral Bonuses: Users who refer friends to a sportsbook can qualify for bonus bets and more once their referral meets the qualifying terms. This Super Bowl bonus can often be used several times before becoming unavailable.

Users who refer friends to a sportsbook can qualify for bonus bets and more once their referral meets the qualifying terms. This Super Bowl bonus can often be used several times before becoming unavailable. Rewards: Users that place regular bets on the sportsbook can qualify for a weekly bonus bet and other prizes such as game tickets and merchandise. Betting apps with bonus bets will sometimes use this type of promo for regular users.

How to Claim a Super Bowl Betting Promo

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim Super Bowl betting promotions:

Step 1: Choose a licensed operator in your state ahead of Super Bowl LX.

Step 2: Sign up and enter the Super Bowl betting promo code (if applicable).

Step 3: Complete the registration process (including social security number).

Step 4: Deposit and place your qualifying Super Bowl bet. Make sure to read all relevant terms and conditions before depositing.

Step 5: Receive your bonus bet.

Where Super Bowl LX Sportsbook Promos Are Available

Over 30 States allow users to claim sportsbook promo offers in the U.S. These are: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, D.C., Missouri and Wyoming.

There are some States where promos differ or are unavailable due to regulation. States that do not permit sports betting are: Alabama, Alaska, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah.

Tips for Maximising Super Bowl Sportsbook Offers

Compare offers carefully – Always weigh up multiple promotions to find the best value, paying close attention to key terms and conditions. Use bonus bets wisely – Avoid wasting bonus bets on long-shot selections; aim for measured wagers with a realistic chance of returning value. Check minimum odds – Many promotions require qualifying bets at specific odds, so confirm these thresholds before placing your wager. Watch expiry dates – Sign-up offers and bonus bets often come with strict time limits. Make sure you have enough time to claim and use them. Read the fine print – Some markets or bet types are excluded from promos. Review the T&Cs to ensure your wager qualifies and your bonus isn’t voided.

Responsible Gambling

Anyone who uses a sportsbook and bets on the Super Bowl needs to remember to gamble responsibly. Sports wagering can be addictive, and it's crucial that bettors don’t ever lose control of their gambling.

Never view sports wagering as a way to generate income, never wager more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and when it stops being fun, it's time to stop.

All licensed US sportsbooks provide bettors with responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits, wager limits, and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Every recommended sportsbook on our list offers a comprehensive suite of responsible gaming tools that are easily accessible through account settings or the main navigation menu.

But if you need more help, don’t hesitate to contact your local gambling addiction charity, or the nationwide organisations below:

Super Bowl Betting Promotions Summary

The strongest Super Bowl. betting promos currently come from DraftKings, FanDuel, Bet365 and Fanatics.

These Super Bowl offers span everything from classic “bet and get” deals to second-chance bets, boosted odds and deposit matches, many of which are available for a limited time.

You can review our Super Bowl promos ranking criteria and promo tips in the sections above.

While all featured operators are fully licensed in the states they serve, always confirm your own state’s eligibility before attempting to place a bet online.

