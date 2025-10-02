NFL commissioner credits Taylor Swift for drawing young fans to sport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift’s influence has been a major positive for the NFL, its commissioner says, drawing a new demographic of fans to the sport.

Roger Goodell, the NFL’s top executive, welcomed the increased interest from the pop superstar’s fanbase, known as ‘Swifties,’ following the announcement of her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

"It’s great. She’s brought a great deal of attention obviously to the league and with her fanbase, which is a slightly different fanbase than the NFL, but it’s brought them into the game," Goodell said at Leaders Week London.

He added: "As Taylor has said many times, ‘I came in not understanding the game as well as I should have, and I love it’."

Goodell views her conversion into a genuine fan as a major positive.

“I think it’s a great thing for us, and so all those young fans that are coming in, it’s a plus for the NFL,” he said.

Taylor Swift has attended a number of Travis Kelce’s matches over the past two years ( AP )

Swift has attended a number of Kelce’s matches, including the last two Super Bowls, since the couple got together in 2023.

They announced in August that they are engaged.

There were reports that the NFL had discussed the possibility of Swift being the star turn for the half-time show at the 2026 Super Bowl but terms could not be agreed, with Bad Bunny announced instead.

Goodell was speaking days before the Cleveland Browns take on the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the first of three NFL matches taking place in London in October.

And he said he was open to the idea of NFL matches being played in UK cities beyond London.

“London’s a great market for us, but I think there are other cities that express an interest, and I think we’ll probably consider that at some point,” he said.

He appeared to rule out the possibility of playing a Super Bowl in London, however.

“Maybe it’s an indication of how far we’ve come, that it’s even being discussed (by others),” he said.

“It’s hard for me to look down the path, but I would say the major focus for us is to play the Super Bowl in markets where we have franchises.

“It’s a huge economic impact. Last year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans was over a billion dollar economic impact, and that’s not including all of the additional exposure and all the other things that I would say are non-quantifiable.

“That’s a significant investment that we feel our communities where we’re playing deserve.”