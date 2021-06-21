Usain Bolt fans go wild for sprint legend’s new babies’ names

Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett have announced the birth of their twin boys.

The eight-time Olympic champion confirmed the new additions to his family on Father’s Day with a family photo on social media.

The latest additions to the Bolt family are Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt, who takes on his father’s middle name, with both joining daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt as the couple’s second and third children.

Bolt, 34, added a lightning bolt emoji alongside each of his children’s names in the caption, though he did not state when they were born.

Bennett also posted to share their family news and praise Bolt for his role as a family man: “Happy Father’s Day to my forever love Usain Bolt!

“You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!”

Olympia Lightning Bolt was born in May 2020 with her parents announcing her birth two months later.

Bolt’s fans quickly celebrated his latest news with one stating: “Lightning and Thunder? Gonna be a storm around here. Congratulations.”

Another added: “Listen, when your name is Bolt and you’re the fastest man alive, the universe is telling you to do all the cool things with the baby names. Wishing nothing but joy for this beautiful family.”

While one fan imagined one of his children following in their father’s footsteps and stepping onto the track: “Record holders! Future Bolts to the starting blocks. Can you imagine if one of the lower his record in 100m in the future. Blessings galore.”

One fan also pointed out that Bolt’s partner’s name, Kasi, means speed in Kiswahili.

The Olympics in Tokyo this summer will be the first Games that Bolt will not be competing in since retirement.

The Jamaican sprinter starred at Beijing in 2008, London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

His world records in both the 100m (9.58) and 200m (19.19) remain untouched since walking away from athletics.

And Bolt is now transitioning to a new career after a short-lived stint at professional footballer with multiple trials at several clubs around the world.