Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Valtteri Bottas goes for a ride with Lance Armstrong – Wednesday’s sporting social

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 09 August 2023 19:14
Lance Armstrong was cycling with a Formula One star (John Giles/PA)
Lance Armstrong was cycling with a Formula One star (John Giles/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 9.

Football

Reece James reflected on a big day.

Recommended

John McGinn reminisced.

Newcastle turned the clock back.

As did Manchester City.

And Ajax.

And Crystal Palace.

Some of Australia’s landmarks were lit in green and gold.

Premier League media day.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said farewell to Matt Turner.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was back on his bike with a friend.

Moods were measured on the Hulk scale.

George Russell enjoyed his holiday.

Tennis

One tennis great wished another a happy birthday.

UFC

Recommended

Conor McGregor was getting some sun.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in