Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

John Stones reflects as Gareth Southgate backed – Monday’s sporting social

England’s exit from the World Cup continues to generate plenty of interest.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 12 December 2022 17:42
John Stones has been reflecting on England’s World Cup exit (Mike Egerton/PA)
John Stones has been reflecting on England’s World Cup exit (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 12.

Football

John Stones reflected on the World Cup.

Recommended

Wayne Rooney approved.

Gary Neville backed Gareth Southgate.

Virat Kohli hailed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin worked hard.

Cricket

Good toss to win?

Nasser Hussain praised Mark Wood.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was out on the road.

Happy 76th birthday to 1972 and 1974 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi.

Williams Racing confirmed a change in management.

Tennis

Recommended

Out?

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in