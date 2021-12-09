Robbie Savage reacts to son Charlie’s United debut – Thursday’s sporting social

Travis Head was praised for his performance on day two of the first Ashes Test.

Thursday 09 December 2021 18:53
Charlie Savage and dad Robbie (Martin Rickett/PA)
Charlie Savage and dad Robbie (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 9.

Football

Manchester United had a proud debutant.

And a proud dad.

But some couldn’t resist a joke.

Man City looked back to this time last year.

Kammy for Prime Minister?

Birthday wishes…

Timo Werner reflected on a bittersweet night in Russia.

Cricket

Travis Head was lauded.

Andrew Balbirnie was on the hunt for some Test opposition for Ireland.

Rugby league

A first birthday in the Hardaker household.

Golf

Nobody “moves the needle” in golf quite like Tiger.

Lee Westwood reeled in… a Jimmy Bullard.

Formula One

Another bright outfit for Lewis Hamilton.

A new lid for Lando Norris?

George Russell was preparing for his last race weekend with Williams.

Max Verstappen was ready to battle in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas was feeling festive.

