Robbie Savage reacts to son Charlie’s United debut – Thursday’s sporting social
Travis Head was praised for his performance on day two of the first Ashes Test.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 9.
Football
Manchester United had a proud debutant.
And a proud dad.
But some couldn’t resist a joke.
Man City looked back to this time last year.
Kammy for Prime Minister?
Birthday wishes…
Timo Werner reflected on a bittersweet night in Russia.
Cricket
Travis Head was lauded.
Andrew Balbirnie was on the hunt for some Test opposition for Ireland.
Rugby league
A first birthday in the Hardaker household.
Golf
Nobody “moves the needle” in golf quite like Tiger.
Lee Westwood reeled in… a Jimmy Bullard.
Formula One
Another bright outfit for Lewis Hamilton.
A new lid for Lando Norris?
George Russell was preparing for his last race weekend with Williams.
Max Verstappen was ready to battle in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Valtteri Bottas was feeling festive.
