The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There were highs and lows as the Rugby World Cup reached the knockout stage, while at the cricket equivalent defeat for England made the defence of their title more difficult.

Wigan won their first Super League title in five years, women’s football took centre stage domestically during the men’s international break while Wembley waved goodbye to the NFL for another year.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best pictures from the weekend’s sporting action.