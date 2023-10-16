Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

England had contrasting fortunes in two World Cups, Wigan won the Super League title and Beth Mead was back in action for Arsenal.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 16 October 2023 05:00
England’s Ollie Lawrence, left, consoles Fiji’s Waisea Nayacalevu after the World Cup quarter-final in Marseille (Mike Egerton/PA)
There were highs and lows as the Rugby World Cup reached the knockout stage, while at the cricket equivalent defeat for England made the defence of their title more difficult.

Wigan won their first Super League title in five years, women’s football took centre stage domestically during the men’s international break while Wembley waved goodbye to the NFL for another year.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best pictures from the weekend’s sporting action.

