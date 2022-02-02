Unpredictable weather will be the ‘story of the Games’ in Beijing

Unpredictable weather could become the “story of the Games” at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, according to a Canadian coach.

The Chinese capital will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter editions of the Olympics, but an arid winter climate has already caused problems.

It has been reported that all of the snow required for the events in Beijing will be artificial, with the venue for the alpine skiing events beginning work on preparing suitable slopes in November, the first time this has occurred.

90% of the snow at the Pyeongchang 2018 Games was fake, up 10% from four years prior in Sochi.

However wind may also cause issues, with biathletes struggling to contend with unpredictable gusts during shooting sessions on Wednesday.

Canadian coach and former cross-country skier Justin Wadsworth believes that the weather will be something for competitors to deal with throughout the Winter Olympics - though he believes it could be to his team’s advantage.

“The athletes are really just trying to dial in the wind, and I think that could be an advantage for our team,” Wadsworth explained to Reuters.

“It can change after the first shot, it can change after the third shot ... I think that’s why biathlon is one of the sports that is the least predictable.

“We do more of what’s called ‘shading’, where the athletes don’t make corrections -- they just feel where the wind is, and they just move the sight over a little bit, so I think they’re going to be faster and more accurate as the wind switches around.”

Events in Beijing began on Wednesday with the first matches in the curling mixed doubles competition.

Freestyle skiing, figure skating and ice hockey also get underway before Friday’s Opening Ceremony, which will be held at the Beijing National Stadium.

There will be eleven biathlon events across the Winter Olympics, beginning with the sole mixed competition - the 4 x 6km relay on 5 February.

“It’s just making sure you know what you’re zeroed for, and how to come in and react and make adjustments for the wind,” Canada’s Sarah Beaudry said of dealing with the unpredictable weather.

“It’s definitely one of the biggest challenges of this venue, that it’s really windy. Gusts, you just have to be ready for them and to react.”