Great Britain’s Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson have crashed out of the two-man bobsleigh at the Winter Olympics.

Team GB’s sled completely flipped in Yanqing after Hall came off curve 13 just a little bit late during their third run.

The mistake was forced with the pair out of the running for gold and pushing hard to remain in touch for a bronze medal at Beijing 2022.

And while in pursuit of a perfect run, their sled toppled after riding up against the wall at a speed of 134.7 kmph (83.7mph), ending their hopes.

The pair looked shaken and disappointed but were able to walk away seemingly without injury.

Track assistants tend to the bobsled of Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson (AP)

The Britons started the final day of competition down in 11th place after their first two runs - 1.36 seconds off the lead, but in with a chance of bronze with only a 0.42 second deficit.

The crash leaves Great Britain down in 13th after three runs, but Hall put on a brave face after the crash.

Emerging from the sled with Gleeson, Hall smiled and could be seen waving at the camera to fans watching back home.

Hall is able to take a fourth run, but given he is out of medal contention now, he may opt to move on from the nightmare run in the two-man and attack the four-man in the hunt for that precious medal.

More to follow...