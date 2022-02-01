Which countries are competing in the Winter Olympics 2022? Full list
Countries such as Haiti and Saudi Arabia are set to make their first appearance at a Winter Olympics
The 2022 Winter Olympics is set to kick off in Beijing, China with the opening ceremony taking place on 4 February. Beijing will make history when it becomes the first city to host a summer and winter games and it takes place just a few months after the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.
Four years on from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, counties such as Norway, the United States of America, Canada and Germany will look to dominate the medal table once again.
It was Norway who led the way with 14 golds and 39 medals overall four years ago with Great Britain winning one gold thanks to Lizze Yarnold’s defence of her skeleton title.
Great Britain will be sending a 50-strong team to Beijing, where they will be joined by countries from around the world. Some nations such as Haiti and Saudi Arabia are set to make their first appearance at a Winter Olympics.
But how many countries will be competing in total?
Which countries are competing in the Winter Olympics?
As of 24 January 2022
Albania
American Samoa
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Belgium
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Bulgaria
Canada
Chile
China (Host)
Colombia
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
East Timor
Ecuador
Eritrea
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Great Britain
Greece
Haiti
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Iran
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Lebanon
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Madagascar
Malaysia
Malta
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Nigeria
North Macedonia
Norway
Pakistan
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Olympic Committee
Romania
San Marino
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Chinese Taipei
Thailand
Trinidad and Tobago
Turkey
Ukraine
United States
Uzbekistan
Countries that participated in 2018 but not in 2022
Bermuda
Kenya
North Korea
Singapore
South Africa
Togo
