Which countries are competing in the Winter Olympics 2022? Full list

The 2022 Winter Olympics is set to kick off in Beijing, China with the opening ceremony taking place on 4 February. Beijing will make history when it becomes the first city to host a summer and winter games and it takes place just a few months after the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

Four years on from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, counties such as Norway, the United States of America, Canada and Germany will look to dominate the medal table once again.

It was Norway who led the way with 14 golds and 39 medals overall four years ago with Great Britain winning one gold thanks to Lizze Yarnold’s defence of her skeleton title.

Great Britain will be sending a 50-strong team to Beijing, where they will be joined by countries from around the world. Some nations such as Haiti and Saudi Arabia are set to make their first appearance at a Winter Olympics.

But how many countries will be competing in total?

Which countries are competing in the Winter Olympics?

As of 24 January 2022

Albania

American Samoa

Andorra

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Belgium

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

China (Host)

Colombia

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

East Timor

Ecuador

Eritrea

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Great Britain

Greece

Haiti

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Iran

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kosovo

Kyrgyzstan

Latvia

Lebanon

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madagascar

Malaysia

Malta

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Norway

Pakistan

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Russian Olympic Committee

Romania

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Chinese Taipei

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkey

Ukraine

United States

Uzbekistan

Countries that participated in 2018 but not in 2022

Bermuda

Kenya

North Korea

Singapore

South Africa

Togo