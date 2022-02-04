Winter Olympics opening ceremony LIVE: Beijing 2022 updates with curling and figure skating under way
The Winter Olympics formally begin today with the opening ceremony in Beijing’s Bird’s Nest stadium
The 2022 Winter Olympics officially gets underway today with the opening ceremony in Beijing. The ceremony is taking place at the Bird’s Nest stadium, built and used for the 2008 summer Olympic games, as Beijing becomes the first city to host both editions of the games. The stadium also served as the venue for Track and Field as well the men’s 2008 gold medal soccer game, but will not host any sporting events in 2022.
The opening ceremony will be directed by Oscar-nominated cinematographer Zhang Yimou, who directed the opening and closing ceremonies in 2008. The parade of nations is expected to follow the same order as at Beijing 2008, with countries entering the stadium according the strokes used in the Chinese-language characters of their names. Greece, as tradition dictates, will enter first as the first-ever host of the Olympics, and China as the host nation will enter last.
Away from the ceremony, British curlers Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat will take on Australia in the mixed doubles event. Team USA dominated figure skating events that began on Friday, starting with American star Nathan Chen, 22, topping the chart with a new personal record of 111.71 in men’s short while Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue earned 86.56 in rhythm skating. Follow all the latest below.
Winter Olympics: Curling results and standings
Here are the day’s mixed doubles curling results, and standings at the halfway stage. Team GB’s pair of Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat are well-placed to still qualify for the semi-finals, but face a big test against Italy tomorrow.
How do I watch the ceremony on TV in the UK?
Eurosport and the BBC share coverage of the Winter Olympics on TV in the United Kingdom. BBC Sport will broadcast more than 300 hours of live coverage across BBC One and BBC Two, while extra action will be shown on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website.
In addition to extensive TV coverage on Eurosport, every moment from the Winter Olympics will be available to watch live on discovery+.
GB curlers revel in tight win
Jennifer Dodds after that narrow mixed doubles curling win: “I’m feeling really good, especially after that first half, that was our best performance so far.
“I missed a couple second half, but really proud of how Bruce and I played that game. We got on top of draw weight early which was important in that first half of the game.”
On having won three and lost one after four games
“We’re really happy. If you said at the start of the competition we would have beaten quite a few of the teams you’d expect to be in the play-offs, we definitely would have taken that.”
On playing Czech Republic and Italy tomorrow
“We know we still have tough opponents to come, it’s a big day tomorrow against the Czechs and Italy.
“We know we just need to keep playing our best and it’s going to be tough out there, I think any of the other teams can be fighting for the play-offs right now.”
Bruce Mouat: “The momentum changed quite a bit after their powerplay, we were five up at the time and losing a three is not a disaster, we were obviously trying to force them to two.
“We were inches away from making a lot of things in that end, so it didn’t really phase us that much and then we went on to the next end with high hopes of seeing out the game.”
On Eve Muirhead becoming the second curler after Rhona Martin to carry the flag at the opening ceremony later today
“She’s inspired a lot of people back home and me watching her back in 2010 when she was so young, it inspired me to step up into the men’s game and hopefully do something similar to her.
“I’m absolutely buzzing for her and I really hope she takes in the moment and really soaks it up.
“Unfortunately we won’t be there tonight, but we will definitely be watching her on TV and we are going to dress up in our opening ceremony stuff, so check our Instagram!”
Team GB edge Australia in mixed-doubles curling epic
Earlier Britain snuck a tight curling victory over Australia, who came very close to their first ever win in the Olympic sport. Australia forced the mixed doubles match to an extra end after coming back from 3-0 down to tie 8-8. But Bruce Mouat cleared the house for GB and Australia’s Tahli Gill overthrew with his final stone as Team GB narrowly avoided defeat, which more than makes up for the Ashes.
Right now we have figure skating, curling and men’s slalom qualifying all going on.Earlier home favourites Sui Wenjing and Han Cong set a world record score in the figure skating pairs, scoring a stunning 82.83 with their performance set to the orchestral suite from Mission Impossible 2.
“We were still nervous and uneasy when we participated in the Olympics for the first time [at PyeongChang 2018]. Now it’s the Beijing Winter Olympics in my hometown,” Sui told Olympics.com.
“For us, it’s about being our best selves and showing our best selves; show good programs to the world, and hope that more people can fall in love with figure skating and winter sports because of us.”
Games are like IOC’s reward to China for bad behaviour: Rippon
The selection of Beijing as the 2022 Winter Games host is like the International Olympic Committee rewarding China for bad behaviour on human rights, former US champion figure skater Adam Rippon said.
Rights groups have long criticised the IOC for awarding the Feb. 4-20 Games to China, citing its treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups in the western Xinjiang region, which the United States has deemed genocide.
China has consistently denied allegations of human rights abuses and said it opposes the “politicisation” of sports.
Rippon, who won a bronze medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and is coaching American Mariah Bell at Beijing, said the IOC needed to “step up” on human rights and exercise more discretion when choosing hosts.
“I think the Chinese are going to put on an amazing Games and I think they are going to make sure everyone is as safe as possible but when it comes to human rights, we’re entering a Communist country,” Rippon told Reuters by phone.
“And I think that when we’re picking Olympic cities this needs to be something that is more regulated by the IOC. This is a position that they’ve put a lot of people in.
“It makes me think of being rewarded for bad behaviour. Always the hope is that (the Olympics) helps better the hosting nation as well, but I do agree that in light of all of the human rights violations in China, it does make you question why were they still allowed to host these Games?”
Team USA maintain top spot in figure skating
China’s Wenjing Sui and Cong Han topped the score board in pair skating’s short program, earning 10 points for their country. They were closely followed by Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov of ROC who scored 82.64 for ROC.
Team USA continued their dominance in figure skating as it secured third spot, earning their country 8 points. Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier scored the highest at 75.00 points, also their personal best short program score in pair skating.
The country remains on top after three of eight segments:
- USA, 28 points
- ROC, 26
- People’s Republic of China, 21
- Japan, 20
- Italy, 18
- Canada, 16
- Georgia, 15
- Czech Republic, 12
- Ukraine, 4
- Germany, 3
Russian president reaches Beijing ahead of the opening ceremony
Russian president Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing ahead of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games.
His visit comes amid the growing Chinese support for Moscow amid the dispute with Ukraine that is threatening to break out into armed conflict.
Mr Putin held talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping upon arrival, reported the Associated Press.
Three men’s hockey player of Team USA test positive for Covid
Two top defenseman and a veteran forward of the Team USA men’s hockey team have tested positive for Covid. These include Jake Sanderson and Steven Kampfer, and forward Andy Miele.
While Sanderson remains in Los Angeles, the other two are isolating in the Olympic Village in Beijing.
Eighty per cent of Team USA athletes will attend Beijing opening ceremony
Around 80 per cent of the athletes of Team USA will attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, said team chief Rick Adams.
“In terms of the opening ceremony, it may even be a record, we have 80% of our athletes walking tonight,” he told a news conference ahead of the event.
