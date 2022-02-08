San Francisco-born Eileen Gu secured her first gold medal for China on Tuesday in dramatic fashion, landing a first 1620 on her final jump in women’s freestyle big air event.
Gu, who gave up her American citizenship to compete for the hosts in Beijing, finished ahead of France’s Tess Ledeux who had been leading throughout the event.
Nicknamed the “snow princess”, Gu had previously hinted that she could compete with Ledeux as the only other woman in the game to successfully land a 1620 — 4 1/2 spins — and she pulled it off on Tuesday.
After landing the jump in her third run, Gu dropped to her knees when her score of 94.50 was announced and it was confirmed that her total score of 188.25 topped Ledeaux’s 187.5.
Ledeux had tried to improve her score by coming into the jump backwards for a switch 1440.
However, she landed with one ski on the ground and another still in the air, paving the way for Gu’s gold.
