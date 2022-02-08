✕ Close Beijing 2022: Winter Olympics round up

American skater Nathan Chen will start his quest for gold against two-time Olympic champion and rival Yuzuru Hanyu in the men’s short programme in Beijing.

Chen is looking for redemption after going into the 2018 Olympics undefeated for the season, before a poor short programme in the team event and errors in three jumping passes in the individual short, before a historic free skate to finish in fifth place.

The competition concludes on Thursday.

Meanwhile, British curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds will go for a bronze medal in the mixed doubles against Sweden, with the final between Norway and Italy.

Elsewhere, Eileen Gu, the American-born skier who chose to represent China, will go in the final of the freestyle big air competition.

Gu, has been billed as a triple-gold contender and will also participate in the halfpipe and slopestyle events.