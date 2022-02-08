Winter Olympics curling LIVE: British curlers aim for bronze as US skater Nathan Chen starts quest for gold
Follow all the latest updates from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
Beijing 2022: Winter Olympics round up
American skater Nathan Chen will start his quest for gold against two-time Olympic champion and rival Yuzuru Hanyu in the men’s short programme in Beijing.
Chen is looking for redemption after going into the 2018 Olympics undefeated for the season, before a poor short programme in the team event and errors in three jumping passes in the individual short, before a historic free skate to finish in fifth place.
The competition concludes on Thursday.
Meanwhile, British curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds will go for a bronze medal in the mixed doubles against Sweden, with the final between Norway and Italy.
Elsewhere, Eileen Gu, the American-born skier who chose to represent China, will go in the final of the freestyle big air competition.
Gu, has been billed as a triple-gold contender and will also participate in the halfpipe and slopestyle events.
Big Air freeskier goes back up slope after dropping wallet
An Olympic Big Air freeskier had to go back up the slope after an acrobatic jump to collect his wallet after it flew out of his pocket..
The skier, Kim Gubser of Switzerland, launched himself backwards off the ramp and spun multiple times as he flew through the air before landing.
More details below.
Winter Olympics skier goes back up slope after dropping wallet
Kim Gubser waved item after it fell out of pocket as he did trick
