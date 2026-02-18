Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

JD Vance suggests Olympic medalist Eileen Gu should compete for the US instead of China after benefiting from American system

Gu is the most decorated female Olympic freestyle skier

Isabel Keane in New York
Eileen Gu shuts down 'ridiculous perspective' about Olympic silver medals

Vice President JD Vance suggested that American-born skier Eileen Gu should be competing for the U.S., as she racks up medals while competing for China in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Vance said during a Tuesday interview with Fox News that he has “no idea” what Gu’s status “should be,” but that he hoped American citizens would choose to compete for the U.S. on the world stage.

“I certainly think that somebody who grew up in the United States of America, who benefited from our education system, from the freedoms and liberties that make this country a great place, I would hope that they want to compete with the United States of America,” Vance said.

“So, I’m going to root for American athletes. I think part of that is people who identify themselves as Americans. That’s who I’m rooting for in this Olympics.”

The 22-year-old freestyle skier has won two silver medals in 2026, adding to her collection of two Gold and one silver medals from the 2022 games in Beijing. Even though she is the most decorated female Olympic freestyle skier, Gu’s citizenship has been a point of contention. Gu was born and raised in San Francisco and attended Stanford, but has competed in both Olympics representing China, where her mother is from.

Vice President JD Vance suggested that American-born skier Eileen Gu should be competing for the U.S. instead of China
Vice President JD Vance suggested that American-born skier Eileen Gu should be competing for the U.S. instead of China (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Her reasoning behind that decision is that she wants to help make the sport more mainstream in China, since the U.S. “already has the representation,” she told Time Magazine.

The International Olympic Committee requires athletes to be citizens of the nations they represent, noting on its site that a “competitor who is a national of two or more countries at the same time may represent either one of them.”

However, China does not recognize dual citizenship and Gu has declined to comment on her citizenship status.

“I have no idea what her status should be,” Vance said on Fox. “I think that’s ultimately up to the Olympics Committee, I won’t pretend to wade into that.”

JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, were booed while appearing on screen at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony
JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, were booed while appearing on screen at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony (2026 Getty Images)

Vance appeared in Milan for the Winter Olympics opening ceremony — and was promptly booed after appearing on stadium screens.

Commentators made note of the shift from applause for the American athletes to boos after the vice president and his wife, Usha Vance, appeared on camera.

“There’s the vice president and his wife, Usha; those are not, oh, those are a lot of boos for him,” one commentator said on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s coverage.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in