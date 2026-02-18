Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Doctors had unequivocally advised 13-year-old Jake Canter that he should never again set foot on a snowboard.

Yet, nine years later, the 22-year-old American rider defied those medical warnings, securing an Olympic bronze medal in slopestyle, a trick-laden descent down the mountain.

His third-place finish on Wednesday at the Games was more than just a sporting achievement; it was a powerful testament to resilience, exposing the limitations of medical prognoses when faced with an athlete's unwavering spirit.

The doctors had focused on Canter's brain, but perhaps they should have considered his heart.

"I really just hope I made 13-year-old me lying in that hospital bed proud," Canter reflected. "This is for him, and everyone who supported me."

The initial trauma occurred during a freak accident on a trampoline at an action-sports camp, where he suffered a severe head injury.

The incident fractured Canter’s skull in four places, leading to a four-day coma and the loss of hearing in his right ear.

open image in gallery Canter looks up at the heavens after winning an Olympic medal ( Getty Images )

Six months into his recovery, which included therapy on a snowboard to regain his balance, an earache signalled a new crisis: meningitis.

Another four-day coma followed. Ultimately, he underwent surgery where doctors used bone cement in his skull and right ear, severely impacting his equilibrium.

He was forced to relearn fundamental skills like walking and talking. But the question remained: how would he ever snowboard again?

"There were only so many people who believed I could go do the stuff I was doing prior to everything," Canter explained. "I wanted to prove every doctor wrong that told me I couldn't do this. That's a big part of this."

Canter’s bronze medal was earned on a challenging day for snowboarding. The slopestyle course itself had faced criticism throughout the week for its oversized rail section and a trio of jumps positioned too closely together, hindering athletes from building sufficient speed for their most ambitious tricks.

It was under these conditions that Canter, facing an all-or-nothing gamble on his third and final run, executed the day’s only 1980-degree spin off the last jump.

The crowd watched in suspense as he landed it perfectly, thrusting his arms skyward and tearing off his goggles with a triumphant "Let’s Go!"

The judges deliberated for a full three minutes before confirming his podium finish. China’s Su Yiming claimed gold, with Taiga Hasegawa of Japan taking silver.

An hour later, Canter recounted not only the traumatic brain injury but also a litany of other physical setbacks, including compound fractures to his right arm and a broken left hand, which he competed with at the Olympics.

Beyond the physical, he spoke of the emotional toll, including the loss of a snowboarding friend to suicide in 2021. Canter, who grew up in the Colorado mountains, bears his friend’s birthday tattooed on his left wrist.

open image in gallery Canter stood on the podium after almost dying nine years ago ( Getty Images )

"I didn't have a car at the time, he'd drive 45 minutes out of his way, take me to the resort," Canter shared. "We spent a lot of time traveling together when we were younger. So, this is a special win for him."

Canter acknowledged that such profound trauma over a short lifetime had taken its toll on his mental health, a topic he is open to discussing. Sometimes, to escape, therapy simply meant getting on his board and riding.

"It’s the freedom it gives you, because you’re in control," Canter said. "I can express myself a lot through my snowboarding. I feel more myself when I’m on my snowboard, as well."

On a truly memorable day in Italy, snowboarding offered him yet another gift, perhaps even drawing new fans to his remarkable journey.

"I'm so lucky to be standing up here, and I'm showcasing my skills to the world," he concluded. "And this is the biggest stage to do it."