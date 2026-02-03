US hockey star Laila Edwards embraces Winter Olympics trailblazer role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Laila Edwards is poised to make history at the Milano Cortina Games, becoming the first black woman to represent the United States in Olympic ice hockey.

Her appearance on the ice will shatter a barrier that has stood for nearly three decades since women's ice hockey made its Olympic debut.

Edwards is part of a new generation of talent brought in to strengthen the top-ranked American team's bid for a third gold medal.

The 22-year-old, who plays on defence, has embraced her significant role as a trailblazer.

"I feel like I've been learning to embrace it," Edwards told reporters after a practice session at the Milano Rho ice hockey venue. "It's a big deal and it can make a positive impact on other people so why not embrace it."

Her selection comes eight years after Jordan Greenway became the first Black man to compete for the U.S. men's team in a sport predominantly white.

open image in gallery Laila Edwards will make history at the Winter Olympics ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Ice hockey, particularly the NHL, has faced scrutiny over its handling of racial diversity, with two high-profile racist incidents in 2019 prompting the Hockey Diversity Alliance to call for greater action.

Edwards, who was named tournament MVP at the 2024 World Championships, finds her greatest motivation in inspiring young Black girls to take up the sport.

"That's my favourite part," she said. "It's really cool, all the people reaching out, saying I paved the way for them."

Her journey to the sport's pinnacle received a notable boost when NFL star Travis Kelce helped fund her family's travel to the Games.

The gesture held particular meaning for Edwards, as she and Kelce share Cleveland Heights, Ohio, as their hometown.

"Been a big fan of his growing up," Edwards remarked. "He's a great athlete but I learned he's an even better person."

The women's Olympic ice hockey tournament is scheduled to commence on Thursday.