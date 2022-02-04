Laura Deas calls for focus on mental health at ‘zero Covid’ Winter Olympics

Olympic bronze medallist Laura Deas has reached out to self-isolating slider Kim Meylemans and called for focus on athletes’ mental health in ‘zero Covid’ Beijing.

Belgian Meylemans garnered global sympathy after an emotional video detailed her plight on arrival in China, where she tested positive and was denied a room in the Olympic Village.

“I know Kim and while I don’t know all the details of her situation, I really feel for her and I feel for anyone in a similar situation,” said the 33-year-old.

“No one works this hard for eight, ten, however many years it is to get to this point and potentially not be able to compete potentially.

“I don’t know the ins and outs of her situation but I’ve got a huge amount of empathy for someone who is in that position.

“All I would say is that it is very important to consider the mental health of athletes in these situations and to not forget that. We are all humans as well as high performing athletes.

“People being empathetic in these situations is important. I have reached out to her privately to wish her well and that I hope it gets resolved as quickly as possible.”

Meylemans tested positive in her initial airport test but believed three negative tests would allow her to leave a quarantine hotel.

Instead of being allowed to take her place in the Village and at the most train under close contact restrictions, Meylemans was diverted to another quarantine hotel.

The IOC said Meylemans was put in another quarantine hotel “temporarily” because “there was no such room directly available” at the Olympic Village.

“It is a facility which is dedicated to close contacts in order for them to meet all the criteria to continue to train and compete,” the statement read.

“When the IOC learned about her personal situation after her arrival in the hotel, it took immediate contact with the NOC [National Organising Committee] of Belgium to ensure that appropriate support is offered to her swiftly.

“A single room in the Olympic Village will be made available to her as of tomorrow. The IOC stands ready to support the NOC and the athlete.”

All of Team GB’s delegation in country continue to return negative tests with final flights, including curlers and alpine skiers, arriving in the last 24 hours.

Deas and British Skeleton have operated under particularly strict Covid protocols since returning to racing.

Athletes would undergo intense physical warm-ups wearing masks and at the end of a run, were expected to immediately replace their masks after removing their helmet, even before catching their breath.

“It’s about controlling the things that you can,” said Deas. “There is always going to be an element with this virus of the uncontrollable but all we can do is manage that the best we can, follow all the protocols, do everything to the highest we possibly can.

“There is a certain element of luck involved unfortunately and I can’t control that but I’ll just keep doing the things I’ve been doing that have got me to this point.

“I’m trying to do the best I can not to be in that situation myself.”

